Christie’s to Auction Off Steven Meisel Photographs of Madonna From 1992 Photo Book ‘Sex’

Unlike mainstream pop stars before her, Madonna built a career on incorporating politics, sexuality and religion into her music, using the medium of song (and in many cases, imagery) to discuss and critique social norms.

MTV banned her 1990 music video for “Justify My Love” because of its softcore sexual content, while Iraq War hawks clutched pearls at the anti-militarist messaging in her 2003 album “American Life” — stunts that, by today’s standards, seem tame.

Perhaps one of Madonna’s most controversial moves was the release of her 1992 coffee table book, “Sex,” photographed by the legendary Steven Meisel. The collaborative volume was released in tandem with Madonna’s album, “Erotica,” the cover of which was also shot by Meisel. “Sex” is chock full of risqué photography, with many stills featuring nudity, fetish gear and, as its title implies, sex.

Now, Christie’s is teaming up with Madonna to auction off 40 prints from the book in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Late last year, Saint Laurent collaborated with the pop icon on a reissue of “Sex” curated by the label’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

“In the intervening 30 years since [Madonna’s] infamous ‘Sex’ book was released — shot exclusively in collaboration with Meisel — what has become clear is how truly iconic those photographs remain,” said Darius Himes, Christie’s deputy chairman, international head of photographs, in a statement. “They sit at a moment in art history of the late 20th century that both summarizes a moment, playful and prescient, and hints at the future of public stardom driven by image-conscious figures.”

“Sex” became a spectacle even before its publication. Forty-four of Meisel’s photos depicting Madonna in the buff were stolen and eventually recovered by the FBI in a high-profile sting operation. In the book’s credits, she thanks the agency for “rescuing photographs that would have made J. Edgar Hoover roll over.”

Madonna photographer Steven Meisel at the release party for “Sex” in 1992. Getty Images

Various religious groups, including the Vatican, urged their followers to boycott the book. This wasn’t the only time Madonna got in trouble with His Holiness — the papal city previously banned her “Like a Prayer” music video for blasphemy.

The backlash didn’t prevent “Sex” from selling more than 1.5 million copies worldwide. It topped The New York Times’ Best Seller list for three weeks, and today, it’s still considered one of the most successful coffee table books ever.

Madonna x Meisel — The Sex Photographs auction will take place on Oct. 6 in New York. See Christie’s website for more details about the live sale.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to Raising Malawi. Madonna’s charity supports children in the country, providing them with resources including education, health care, food and shelter.

On Wednesday, Madonna’s talent manager announced that the singer will be postponing her Celebration World Tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection. She is expected to make a full recovery.