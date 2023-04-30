The Best Looks From Season Five of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ So Far

Since its premiere in 2017, Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has racked up awards thanks to its talented cast of actors. The show’s wardrobe, however, has also scored acclaim: in 2019, the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes.

Donna Zakowska, the costume designer behind “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is guided by what she calls “the Maisel philosophy.” “You can never have quite enough explosions of color, accessories, and details,” Zakowska told Amazon of her design process.

Before “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” comes to an end, relive some of the best looks from this season.

Episode 1

Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Pink is Midge’s signature color, so it’s no surprise that Zakowska would choose to open the season with this rose-colored ensemble. Rachel Brosnahan wears a pastel coat over a tweed skirt suit with a matching hat. The look includes maroon accents, which are smartly matched to Midge’s accessories: a pair of gloves and point-toe pumps.

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Midge attends a Thanksgiving potluck wearing powder blue. Her plaid coat features a Peter Pan collar, and is paired with navy accessories as well as a hat fastened with bows. Stylish coats aren’t just the main character’s favorite form of outerwear, but her “multi-colored armor,” according to Zakowska.

“I considered [Midge’s coats] to be the equivalent of a superhero cape—transfiguring, protective, emotional armor that emboldens and empowers her as a character,” she said.

Episode 2

Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Philippe Antonello/Prime

Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) helps to style Midge’s ideal “sitting outfit” for her first day as a writer on the “The Gordon Ford Show.” Her fiery red ensemble consists of a plaid flared skirt paired with a cropped jacket, worn over a boatneck top with three-quarter sleeves For accessories, Midge wears a patterned neck scarf and a folded brim hat.

Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

For one of her standup sets, Midge dons a scoop-neck dress with bow appliques. The frock features a flared skirt accented with pleats along the waistline. Midge’s matching black pumps are also embellished with bows.

“On stage we always try to create a uniform and that’s why we initially began with the black dress,” Zakowska told WWD. “But, the thing about her onstage costumes — because her whole image came out of being a housewife and mother — there was always a sense of those clothes had an evening or entertaining quality. It’s very much the way someone might dress up if they were giving a dinner party.”

Episode 3

Rachel Brosnahan and Reid Scott in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Philippe Antonello/Prime

During a celebratory trip to the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center, Midge wears a hot pink double-breasted jacket over a blue plaid dress. Her accessories include cerulean gloves and a navy pageboy hat.