Mattel Launches María Félix ‘La Doña’ Barbie Doll in Celebration of the National Day of Mexican Cinema

Screen siren María Félix is now immortalized in Barbie form, thanks to Mattel. The actress, who also went by “La Doña” and “Maria Bonita,” was one of Mexico’s biggest starlets in the 1940s and ’50s.

Available to purchase Wednesday at noon on the Mattel Creations site, the limited-edition doll retails for $40.

María Félix’s Barbie Mattel

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, Félix’s Barbie features a custom face mold modeled after her likeness, highlighting her trademark sharp cheekbones and arched eyebrows. The doll wears a strapless gold evening gown wrapped in sheer black fabric, which matches her neck scarf. Other accessories include opera gloves and oversize chandelier earrings. A certificate of authenticity and a stand also come with the doll.

“An incomparable beauty with ambition, intelligence, drive and a social conscience, María Félix was a Mexican movie star whose performances in international films captivated audiences across the world,” Mattel’s description reads.

Throughout her career, Félix starred in 47 films. Many of these were produced in Mexico, though some were also made in Spain, Italy, Argentina and France.

Félix was also renowned for her style, having been dressed by a variety of high-profile designers including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel and Balenciaga. The actress also had an extensive collection of Cartier jewels, some of which she commissioned. Félix passed away in 2002 at the age of 88.

The Barbie Tribute collection has honored several trailblazing women with their own dolls. Mattel has released Barbies modeled after Ella Fitzgerald, Laverne Cox, Lucille Ball and Vera Wang as part of the limited-edition series.