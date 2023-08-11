McDonald’s Taps Palace for Next Fashion Collaboration

McDonald’s has been featured in myriad films, television shows and songs, and now, fans can celebrate that with the new “As Featured In” meal. Starting Monday, customers will be able to buy 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac Sandwich along with medium fries, a soft drink and a new Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce which is inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2, streaming Oct. 6 on Disney+.

To celebrate the limited-edition promotion, McDonald’s has teamed with Palace, the London-based skate and streetwear brand, to create a special capsule collection of apparel and hardgoods. McDonald’s has been featured in Palace’s skate videos in the past and the brand teased the upcoming collaboration on a billboard in Times Square as well as on its Instagram account.

Customers who purchase the meal can scan a code on the packaging to purchase pieces from the line. And on Aug. 18, Palace will be taking over the first McDonald’s restaurant in the U.S. in Downey, California, for a special pop-up fashion experience where shoppers can buy the merchandise in person.

The collection will include hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts and even skateboards that will consist of two separate drops with the apparel being offered first, on Monday, and the skateboards and other pieces on Aug. 25. It will be available online as well as in the Palace flagships in London, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

The Palace McDonald’s line will come in unisex sizing for adults and can be shipped to all 50 states as well as participating international markets.

McDonald’s has partnered with a number of fashion brands in the past, including Cactus Plant Flea Market, Clot, Eric Emanuel and Opening Ceremony cofounder Humberto Leon.