Top 5 Searched Met Gala Moments: Red Carpet Cockroach, Serena Williams’ Baby Bump Debut and More

The Met Gala has created many a viral moment over the years. From meme-worthy looks to legendary celebrity selfies, the annual ball’s combination of A-list attendees and extravagant fashion seems the perfect breeding ground for the stuff of internet legend.

2023’s ball was no exception — the evening’s tribute to Karl Lagerfeld spawned red-carpet kitties and unconventional takes on the late designer’s black-and-white uniform.

From the cockroach that crawled onto the red carpet to two major baby bump reveals, here are the moments at this year’s gala that everyone was searching for.

The Red Carpet Cockroach

Cockroaches are everywhere in New York, including the Met Gala. The six-legged insect moseyed across the carpet and even received the paparazzi treatment. Responses like “Who are you wearing?” and “Best dressed” flooded the comments section.

Serena Williams’ Baby Bump Debut

Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Williams revealed that she’s expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian. The star tennis player also appeared on the Met Gala carpet in 2017, when she was pregnant with her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who was born later that year.

Anna Wintour’s Surprising Met Gala Date

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Vogue’s editor in chief surprised the crowd when she showed up arm in arm with BAFTA-winning actor Bill Nighy. While Nighy’s camp has denied that their relationship is romantic, it sure didn’t stop the rumor mill from speculating that they were an item.

Karlie Kloss’ Baby Bump Debut

Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Williams wasn’t the only star to make a Met Gala pregnancy announcement. Kloss also debuted her second pregnancy at the event. The supermodel and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first child in 2021.

Chloe Fineman’s Interview With Stella McCartney and Aubrey Plaza

“Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman’s routine didn’t appear to land with designer Stella McCartney, who encouraged the comedienne to “take this seriously.”

Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala. Michael Buckner for Variety

