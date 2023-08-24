×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Maxwell Osborne on the Constant Discovery of Growing AnOnlyChild

Fashion

Elle Fanning Debuts in Alexander McQueen Campaign

Fashion

Good American Launches Its Varsity Collection in Time for the Academic Year

Michelle Obama’s Romantic 1950s Cocktail Dress From ‘Christmas in Washington’ Heads to Auction at Sotheby’s

The former first lady wore the dress in 2010 for TNT's "Christmas in Washington."

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Christmas in Washington
President Barack Obama speaks onstage as Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama look on during TNT's "Christmas in Washington 2010" at the National Building Museum on Dec. 12, 2010, in Washington, D.C. WireImage

Sotheby’s has unveiled the full contents of its Fashion Icons sale, and it has focused on many notable women in the public eye, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The upcoming auction will include Obama’s vintage Norman Norell black lace dress from TNT’s “Christmas in Washington 2010.” Michelle Obama wore the minimalist and classic black dress as President Barack Obama, who wore a black suit, white shirt and red tie, took to the stage to speak at the event. The family opted for an all-black clothing affair, as their youngest daughter Sasha Obama wore a black dress with a black-and-white polka dot bodice and their eldest daughter Malia Obama wore a black fringe dress with a gold belt.

Michelle Obama’s vintage Norman Norell gown

Michelle’s Norman Norell dress was a vintage ’50s piece. Norell, who lived from 1900 to 1972, was a renowned American fashion designer known for his elegant gowns and tailored silhouettes.

Related Articles

Norell’s career in fashion spanned more than five decades, and he began his career at Paramount Studios as a costume designer. During his career as a fashion designer, Norell amassed many high-profile clients, including Oscar nominee Lauren Bacall and former first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Lady Bird Johnson.

First Lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) calls to Meghan Maurano (front) as US President Barack Obama (3rd L) poses with children dressed as Santa's elves, his mohter-in-law Marian Robinson (R) and his two daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (2nd L) watch during a reception for Christmas in Washington, a charitable fundraiser and musical celebration of the holidays, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, December 12, 2010. AFP PHOTO/Jim WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Barack and Michelle Obama with their daughters Malia and Sasha and Michelle’s mother Marian Robinson. AFP via Getty Images

When Michelle first debuted the Norell dress, it was sourced from the archive of New York Vintage. The Manhattan boutique is located in the city’s Chelsea neighborhoods and its archives date back to the 1800s with pieces ranging from Charles Frederick Worth to Chanel.

“When I thought about curating the Fashion Icons sale, I wanted every piece to have its own story,” said Cynthia Houlton, global head of fashion and accessories. “Michelle Obama is the most stylish first lady I think we’ve had since Jackie Kennedy. I absolutely wanted to have something worn by Michelle in this auction.”

The annual “Christmas in Washington” celebration is a holiday musical celebration that benefits the Children’s National Medical Center. Barack and Michelle Obama annually attended the event during their tenure as president and first lady.

In addition to Michelle’s Norman Norell gown, the Fashion Icons auction will include two pieces from Diana, Princess of Wales, including her famous sheep sweater and her Murray Arbeid gown.

Michelle Obama's Cocktail Dress From Christmas Special Goes to Auction

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad