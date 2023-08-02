Laylah Rose Acquires Miss USA Organization Franchise After Investigation of Rigging Allegations Concluded as ‘False’

Miss USA and Miss Teen USA have a new owner. On Tuesday, the national pageant organizers revealed that Laylah Rose will serve as president and chief executive officer.

“My goal as the head of this organization is to inspire women to always create new dreams, have the courage to explore it all, and continue to preserve integrity along the way,” Rose, the founder of VVV Global Ent., said in a statement.

Rose is CEO of the VIP Pageantry television network, and she also has her own clothing brand called Laylah Rose Couture. Additionally, Rose is a member of the U.S. National Committee for U.N. Women, the United Nations organization dedicated to gender equality.

Rose will take over the Miss USA brand from the Miss Universe Organization and the pageant’s former national director, Crystle Stewart.

“I’m excited about our upcoming pageants, and we hope to garner global attention,” Rose continued.

The 72nd annual Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will return to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 25. Kerri Zane Enterprises and Brentwood Communications International Inc. will executive produce the pageants.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Laylah to bring an entirely new kind of entertainment show to the world of pageants,” Zane, an Emmy-winning producer, said in the same press release.

“Miss USA is an iconic brand and contest,” added Bud Brutsman of BCII. “I am excited to be working with Laylah Rose to help implement her vision for the future of the pageant and the brand.”

Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel is crowned as Miss Universe 2022 during the 71st Miss Universe pageant. Getty Images

Last year, Stewart and the Miss USA pageant faced allegations of rigging the competition in favor of Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel. “After a thorough and extensive investigation, it was found that accusations of rigging of the 2022 Miss USA pageant were false,” the organization said a statement on Tuesday. Gabriel, who took home the Miss USA crown in 2022, went on to win Miss Universe in January 2023.

In 2022, Thai businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the Miss Universe Organization from the talent management company IMG.