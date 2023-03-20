Moschino’s Most-searched Trending Topics: Barbie Collection, How to Say Moschino, Founder Franco and More

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is stepping down, as WWD reported on Monday, after nearly 10 years in the role.

Scott succeeded Moschino’s longtime creative director Rossella Jardini, who led the brand after founder Franco Moschino’s death. During Scott’s tenure at the house, he managed to attract a slate of celebrities from Katy Perry to the Hadid sisters.

The designer understood spectacle and managed to garner the attention of the fashion industry and the general public with looks inspired by everything from McDonald’s uniforms to Picasso paintings.

Scott is well-known beyond being Moschino’s creative director. The designer has his own eponymous label, which he founded in 1997 and launched a popular collaborations with Adidas. Upon the announcement of his departure from Moschino, searches for the brand, its products and major moments spiked on Google. WWD has rounded up some of the most-searched topics.

Moschino Barbie Runway Collection

Moschino’s spring 2015 collection took inspiration from Barbie, far before the Barbiecore trend began permeating fashion. WWD said, “Master of the obvious joke, Scott made his second collection all about Barbie. Opening song: Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua’s 1997 song ‘Barbie Girl.’ Duh. Life is far too short to devote one iota of energy to analyzing these clothes, the wardrobe straight out of the Dreamhouse. They are for Barbie girls living in an Insta, instant world.”

Moschino RTW Spring 2015 Giovanni Giannoni

How to Pronounce Moschino

Moschino derives its name from its namesake founder Franco Moschino. Many users searched for correct its pronunciation, which sounds like: Moh-skee-noh.

Franco Moschino

Moschino’s namesake founder Franco Moschino launched his own company Moonshadow in 1983 and it was followed by Moschino Couture! that same year. He was known for taking an out-of-the-box approach to design, adorning dressing with bottle caps and making earrings out plug sockets. He had a reputation for spoofing high-fashion, almost treating design as something not to be taken seriously. In 1992, he underwent surgery for an abdominal tumor. In 1994 he passed away from AIDS-related complications.

Fashion designer Franco Moschino attends the party to celebrate Franco Moschino’s new fragrance “Moschino” on Sept. 16, 1991 at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Moschino Kids

In 2008, Moschino’s parent company Aeffe signed an agreement with Atlanta SpA for the creation and distribution of Moschino Kids, a children’s wear line. Similar to the adult line, the products featured Moschino’s signature teddy bear motifs and Moschino logo merchandise. Prices today range from $56 for a baseball cap to $260 for a cardigan.

Love Moschino

Love Moschino, founded in 1986 originally as Moschino Jeans, is the men’s and women’s diffusion line for the brand offering accessible price points. The brand is popular with off-price stores like Saks Off 5th and Nordstrom Rack, with prices typically under $200 for merchandise like sneakers, handbags and ready-to-wear. Similar to Moschino, the Love Moschino logo is emblazoned across many products.

Love Moschino, diffusion line of Italian luxury fashion house Moschino, logo seen in Shanghai. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Toy 2 Fragrance

Launched in 2018, Toy 2 is a floral, woodsy perfume marketed toward women that comes in a teddy bear-shaped bottle. A standard 3.4 oz bottle costs $96 at department stores like Macy’s.

Moschino Funny Perfume

Launched at the end of 2007, Moschino Funny is a floral, citrusy scent that comes in a bottle with a heart-shaped cap. The fragrance sells for $29 for a 3.4-oz bottle on Amazon.

Discount Stores Selling Moschino

Customers looking to get their hands on the brand’s luxury products for less can look for them at off-price and discount chains, like Marshalls and Saks Off 5th, which are known for to carry Moschino’s merchandise. Products range from accessories, rtw, handbags and fragrances for women and accessories for men.

Moschino Barbie Doll Collection

In November 2015, Moschino teamed up with Barbie for an eight-piece capsule collection that included adult-size versions of Barbie’s wardrobe and two Moschino Barbie doll-graphic T-shirts. The Moschino Barbie doll was priced at $150.