Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Natasha Lyonne Goes Bold in Red Corset for ‘Poker Face’ Premiere

The actress stars as the lead in the new series coming to Peacock on Jan. 26.

Natasha Lyonne at the premiere of "Poker Face" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Lyonne at the premiere of "Poker Face" on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Natasha Lyonne arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Poker Face” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing a colorful ensemble.

In honor of the new television series, the actress wore a red corset peplum top with matching red pants coordinated with red platform block heels. Lyonne accessorized her look with statement flower-shaped earrings and a coordinating flower cuff.

Natasha Lyonne at the premiere of "Poker Face" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Lyonne at the premiere of “Poker Face” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Lyonne worked with stylist Cristina Ehrlich to create her look for the premiere. Ehrlich styled Lyonne for this month’s Golden Globe Awards, where the actress donned a black Givenchy gown in line with this season’s glove trend. Ehrlich also works with Lauren Ambrose, Allison Williams and Trinity Bliss.

For makeup, Lyonne worked with makeup artist Jo Baker to create a dramatic look featuring a matte lip, blush and heavy red eye makeup with eye-popping mascara. For hair, Lyonne worked with Vernon Francois, who gave her cascading curls and a high-updo with bangs.

Lyonne hosted the 2022 CFDA Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion last November. Last October, the actress also starred in the fall campaign for Moose Knuckles opposite rapper and actor Method Man. The campaign was shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and styled by fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario.

Natasha Lyonne at the premiere of "Poker Face" held at Hollywood Legion Theater on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Lyonne at the premiere of “Poker Face” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

In April 2022, season two of “Russian Doll,” which Lyonne both produces and stars in, premiered on Netflix.

“Poker Face” is a new television series that tells the story of a woman who is gifted at telling when people are lying. She goes on the road to solve crimes regularly encountering new characters. The series was created by Rian Johnson. In addition to Lyonne, the new show also stars Megan Suri and Colton Ryan. The show premieres on Jan. 26 on Peacock. This marks the first TV series Johnson has ever created after directing episodes of “Breaking Bad” and “Terriers.”

