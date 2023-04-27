Netflix Unveils First Look at Prince William and Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’ Season Six

Fans of Netflix’s “The Crown” may have to wait a little longer until season six premieres, but on Thursday, the streaming platform dropped a sneak preview of what’s to come. Three stills from the final season reveal that the early days of the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship will be an important plotline.

“The Crown,” created by Peter Morgan, premiered on Netflix in 2016. While the Emmy-winning series mainly charts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, other familiar faces from the British royal family have been heavily featured.

Ahead of its debut, here’s a look at the upcoming sixth season of “The Crown.”

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey in “The Crown.” Justin Downing/Netflix

When will season six of “The Crown” premiere?

An exact premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but filming has already wrapped on season six. According to Netflix, the season consists of 10 episodes, which will be released before the end of the year.

Who is in the cast?

Imelda Staunton will reprise the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Staunton joined the cast for season five, with the role previously being played by Olivia Colman and Claire Foy. Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce will return as Prince Charles and Prince Philip, respectively.

Elizabeth Debicki will step back into the shoes of Princess Diana. In season five, the Australian actress took over the role from newcomer Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana in season four.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey are both new additions to the cast. Bellamy takes on the role of Kate Middleton, while McVey will play Prince William.

Ed McVey in “The Crown.” Justin Downing/Netflix

Which decades will season six take place in?

Seasons one through five spanned the years between 1947 and 1997. Season six will pick up where the previous one left off, meaning that it will cover the death of Princess Diana and end in the 2000s.

This time period includes William and Kate’s first meeting, which took place in 2001. The Prince and Princess of Wales became acquainted during their studies at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. Season six is unlikely to feature their engagement and marriage. William proposed to Kate in 2010, and the couple tied the knot the following year.

This means that those hoping to see a reenactment of Meghan and Harry’s romance may be disappointed. “Season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail,” Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter.

Morgan went back and forth on whether the series would end with five or six seasons, but he eventually settled on the latter.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” he explained.

Meg Bellamy in “The Crown.” Justin Downing/Netflix

Is there a spin-off in the works?

In 2022, news broke that Netflix was in talks to produce a prequel series to “The Crown.” The show would follow Queen Elizabeth II’s predecessors. Beginning with Queen Victoria’s death in 1901, it would span the reigns of Edward VII, George V, Edward VIII and George VI. As of 2023, however, there are no updates on this potential new series.