×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Talks: Kate Spade’s Liz Fraser on New Store Design, ThredUp Deal

Business

Diesel CEO Eraldo Poletto Leaves Role

Beauty

Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’

10 Documentaries to Stream in February 2023

This month will include the release of Hulu's “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne” and Netflix's "Bill Russell: Legend."

A still of the late NBA All-Star Bill Russell from the documentary, “Bill Russell: Legend.”
A still of the late NBA All-Star Bill Russell from the documentary, “Bill Russell: Legend.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

February 2023 is seeing the release of many highly anticipated documentaries across different streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV+. There are unsolved murder mysteries, sports coming-of-age docs and an expansive, exploratory showcasing of gender and sexuality.

One of the most anticipated projects comes from Hulu, titled “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” which will be released on the platform on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the model is set to take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring what makes people human, specifically in relation to their sexuality and attraction to one another, while exploring her own.

Related Galleries

Other titles include Netflix’s “Bill Russell: Legend,” which comes to the platform Feb. 8, covering the life of legendary basketball player and civil rights activist Bill Russell, who passed away in 2022. The film features exclusive interviews with Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird and Jim Brown.

Here, WWD rounds up the 10 new documentaries hitting streaming platforms in February. Read on for more.

Gunther’s Millions

Premries on Netflix Feb. 1

A still of the dog Gunther from "Gunther's Millions."
A still of the dog Gunther VI from “Gunther’s Millions.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

This docuseries follows the story of multimillionaire Gunther VI, a dog that travels the world, eats gold-flaked food and hangs around an entourage of spokesmodels. The canine became the world’s richest pet after receiving a hefty fortune from its grandfather, Gunther III, and father Gunther IV. The dog family originally inherited their fortune from German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, who died in 1992. The countess was a friend of Gunther III’s caretaker Maurizio Mian and his mother. The series also shows how Mian has engaged in real estate purchases and controversial social experiments. 

All That Breathes

Premieres on HBO Feb. 7

Salik Rehman in a still from "All That Breathes"
Salik Rehman in a still from “All That Breathes.” COURTESY OF HBO MAX

Nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, this documentary follows the life of two brothers who run a bird hospital in New Delhi, one of the most populated cities in the world. With a focus on rescuing mainly injured black kites, the film offers an outlook on environmental toxicity, ecological collapse and rising social tensions. 

Bill Russell: Legend

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 8

A still of the late NBA All-Star Bill Russell from the documentary, “Bill Russell: Legend.”
A still of the late NBA All-Star Bill Russell from the documentary, “Bill Russell: Legend.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The documentary tells the story of legendary NBA All-Star Bill Russell, including an exclusive interview with him prior to his passing in 2022. With two back-to-back NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, 11 championships in 13 seasons and an avid civil rights activist background, the late Russell was a force. The piece also features exclusive interviews from Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird and Jim Brown.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Premieres on Hulu Feb. 9

This documentary is a deep dive into the cult at Sarah Lawrence College, following from the cult’s origin in 2010 to its recent demise. Using first-hand interviews, personal audio tapes and video recordings, the film tells the story of Larry Ray’s 10-year influence over a group of young people. 

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne

Premieres on Hulu Feb. 14

Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the six-episode docuseries is an exploration of what makes people human. Traveling around the world, Delevingne shares her personal experiences as she searches for the answers regarding human sexuality. 

Full Swing

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 15

A still from "Full Swing."
A still from “Full Swing.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Following a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, this docuseries showcases the players’ wins and losses. It centers around golf’s most notable events, including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

African Queens: Njinga

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 15

Njinga.(Center), Ndambi, Kambu and Funji in a still from "African Queens: Njinga."
Njinga (center), Ndambi, Kambu and Funji in a still from “African Queens: Njinga.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, this documentary, involving dramatization, will cover notable African queens throughout history. The season will premiere with four episodes, telling all about the life of Njinga, the 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern-day Angola. Known as the nation’s first female ruler, Njinga was remembered for her combination of military prowess and political and diplomatic skills.

Make or Break

Streaming on Apple TV+ Feb. 17

Griffin Colapinto in still from "Make or Break." 
Griffin Colapinto in a still from “Make or Break.”  COURTESY OF APPLE TV+

The second season of the sports documentary will follow professional surfers as they compete for a world title, set to capture not only their lives on tour, but the sacrifices and struggles they had to endure to get there.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 22

A still from “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.”
A still from “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

This three-episode docuseries is about the Murdaughs, one of South Carolina’s most influential families, centering around the death of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie. They were found brutally murdered after teenager Mallory Beach died in a drunken boating accident, with Paul allegedly driving the boat. The project will feature first-hand accounts of the people on the boat that night.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

Premieres on Apple TV+ Feb. 24

Eugene Levy in a still from "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy."
Eugene Levy in a still from “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.” COURTESY OF APPLE TV+

This travel docuseries show follows award-winning actor Eugene Levy as he takes a tour around the world, bookmarking the most aesthetically beautiful destinations. Executive-produced by Levy and David Brindley, the project will show the actor stepping out of his comfort zone, trying ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Hot Summer Bags

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New Documentaries to Watch in February 2023 on Netflix and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad