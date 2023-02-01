10 Documentaries to Stream in February 2023

February 2023 is seeing the release of many highly anticipated documentaries across different streaming platforms, including Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV+. There are unsolved murder mysteries, sports coming-of-age docs and an expansive, exploratory showcasing of gender and sexuality.

One of the most anticipated projects comes from Hulu, titled “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” which will be released on the platform on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the model is set to take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring what makes people human, specifically in relation to their sexuality and attraction to one another, while exploring her own.

Other titles include Netflix’s “Bill Russell: Legend,” which comes to the platform Feb. 8, covering the life of legendary basketball player and civil rights activist Bill Russell, who passed away in 2022. The film features exclusive interviews with Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird and Jim Brown.

Here, WWD rounds up the 10 new documentaries hitting streaming platforms in February. Read on for more.

“Gunther’s Millions“

Premries on Netflix Feb. 1

A still of the dog Gunther VI from “Gunther’s Millions.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

This docuseries follows the story of multimillionaire Gunther VI, a dog that travels the world, eats gold-flaked food and hangs around an entourage of spokesmodels. The canine became the world’s richest pet after receiving a hefty fortune from its grandfather, Gunther III, and father Gunther IV. The dog family originally inherited their fortune from German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, who died in 1992. The countess was a friend of Gunther III’s caretaker Maurizio Mian and his mother. The series also shows how Mian has engaged in real estate purchases and controversial social experiments.

“All That Breathes“

Premieres on HBO Feb. 7

Salik Rehman in a still from “All That Breathes.” COURTESY OF HBO MAX

Nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, this documentary follows the life of two brothers who run a bird hospital in New Delhi, one of the most populated cities in the world. With a focus on rescuing mainly injured black kites, the film offers an outlook on environmental toxicity, ecological collapse and rising social tensions.

“Bill Russell: Legend”

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 8

A still of the late NBA All-Star Bill Russell from the documentary, “Bill Russell: Legend.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The documentary tells the story of legendary NBA All-Star Bill Russell, including an exclusive interview with him prior to his passing in 2022. With two back-to-back NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, 11 championships in 13 seasons and an avid civil rights activist background, the late Russell was a force. The piece also features exclusive interviews from Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird and Jim Brown.

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence”

Premieres on Hulu Feb. 9

This documentary is a deep dive into the cult at Sarah Lawrence College, following from the cult’s origin in 2010 to its recent demise. Using first-hand interviews, personal audio tapes and video recordings, the film tells the story of Larry Ray’s 10-year influence over a group of young people.

“Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne”

Premieres on Hulu Feb. 14

Hosted by Cara Delevingne, the six-episode docuseries is an exploration of what makes people human. Traveling around the world, Delevingne shares her personal experiences as she searches for the answers regarding human sexuality.

“Full Swing”

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 15

A still from “Full Swing.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Following a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, this docuseries showcases the players’ wins and losses. It centers around golf’s most notable events, including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

“African Queens: Njinga”

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 15

Njinga (center), Ndambi, Kambu and Funji in a still from “African Queens: Njinga.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, this documentary, involving dramatization, will cover notable African queens throughout history. The season will premiere with four episodes, telling all about the life of Njinga, the 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern-day Angola. Known as the nation’s first female ruler, Njinga was remembered for her combination of military prowess and political and diplomatic skills.

“Make or Break“

Streaming on Apple TV+ Feb. 17

Griffin Colapinto in a still from “Make or Break.” COURTESY OF APPLE TV+

The second season of the sports documentary will follow professional surfers as they compete for a world title, set to capture not only their lives on tour, but the sacrifices and struggles they had to endure to get there.

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”

Premieres on Netflix Feb. 22

A still from “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

This three-episode docuseries is about the Murdaughs, one of South Carolina’s most influential families, centering around the death of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie. They were found brutally murdered after teenager Mallory Beach died in a drunken boating accident, with Paul allegedly driving the boat. The project will feature first-hand accounts of the people on the boat that night.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”

Premieres on Apple TV+ Feb. 24

Eugene Levy in a still from “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.” COURTESY OF APPLE TV+

This travel docuseries show follows award-winning actor Eugene Levy as he takes a tour around the world, bookmarking the most aesthetically beautiful destinations. Executive-produced by Levy and David Brindley, the project will show the actor stepping out of his comfort zone, trying ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle.