Nine New Documentaries to Watch and Stream in March 2023 on Netflix, HBO Max and More

There are many new documentaries coming out in March.

Netflix has a full slate of new documentary content planned, with everything from mysteries of disappearing planes to crime stories and scandals coming to viewers.

One highly anticipated documentary, “The Plane That Disappeared,” tells the stories of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared over international waters in 2014. The documentary explores conspiracy theories about the lost plane.

For those who prefer to have their documentaries broken up into multiple parts, there are multi-episode docuseries coming out too, including “Emergency NYC,” about the city’s emergency workers.

WWD has rounded up some documentaries debuting in March. Read on for more.

“Monique Oliver: Accessory to Evil”

Stream on Netflix; premieres March 2

From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret became France’s most infamous serial killer. This documentary seeks to understand the role his wife played in these murders: pawn or participant?

Monique Oliver and Michel Fourniret

“Finding Michael”

Stream on Disney+; premieres March 3

In 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to ever climb Mt. Everest. But three hours later, he went missing. This documentary follows Michael’s brother, Spencer Matthews, as he enlists a team for a search and recovery mission for Michael’s body 20 years later.

“Who Killed Robert Wone”

Stream on Peacock; premieres March 7

Robert Wone’s death is considered one of the most mysterious murder cases of the 2000s. Now, years later, this documentary explores the theories and questions many people still have surrounding the circumstances of the case.

“MH370: The Plane That Disappeared”

Stream on Netflix; premieres March 8

When Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 went missing, the story ruled news headlines for weeks. The full remains of the plane and the bodies of the passengers were never found, although parts of the plane were confirmed to have washed ashore. The flight’s disappearance is one of the deadliest aviation incidents in history, with 227 passengers aboard.

“The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater”

Watch on FX; premieres March 10

Anthony Pellicano was one of Hollywood’s most famous private investigators, known for being the man famous people hired to make a problem go away. He was known for taking illegal and unethical measures to do this, and eventually went to prison for wiretapping and racketeering. Now that he’s out of prison, he’s talking.

“Money Shot: The Pornhub Story”

Stream on Netflix; premieres March 15

A story about the successes and scandals that built Pornhub. “Money Shot: The Pornhub Story” features interviews with performers, activists and past employees.

“Waco: American Apocalypse”

Stream on Netflix; premieres March 22

Cult leader David Koresh made history with a 51-day siege against the federal government. The siege was the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War and ended in a deadly fire seen on live television. This docuseries features footage never before seen from the siege.

“Waco: American Apocalypse.” Courtesy of Netflix

“The Lesson Is Murder”

Stream on Hulu; premieres March 23

This docuseries follows psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Bryanna Fox as she and her class study convicted murderers. After evaluating their personality traits, they develop psychological profiles.

“Emergency: NYC”

Stream on Netflix; premieres March 29

This docuseries follows a trauma team as they care for patients across New York City. The documentary shows their work, as well as their lives, to give a personal insight into everyday heroes.