10 New Documentaries to Watch in May on Netflix, HBO Max and More Streaming Services

Streaming services are gearing up to release a number of exciting documentaries in May.

The soon-to-be-released titles range from traveling to uncovering true-crime cases to deep dives about A-list stars. Netflix is releasing “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me,” which centers around the life of the whirlwind star, including her untimely death.

Apple TV+ also has a number of documentaries coming out this month, including “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” which will explore the star’s rise to fame and incorporate more intimate details, including his journey with Parkinson’s disease. Disney+ is harping on music star Ed Sheeran with “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All,” set to explore Sheeran’s life as a global star, but also as a husband and father.

Here, WWD rounds up all the new documentaries premiering in May on streaming platforms. Read on for more.

“Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed”

Stream on Peacock May 2

The documentary will reveal the unlikely connection between the Menendez brothers, who killed their parents in 1989, and a former Menudo band member. The member of the nostalgic boy band could potentially corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez.

“King Charles, the Boy Who Walked Alone”

Stream on Paramount+ May 2

The documentary will offer viewers a look at King Charles III’s life, ahead of his coronation as king of the United Kingdom. Combining exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos and letters from former girlfriends, the project will also showcase more details about his relationship with the late Princess Diana and how the pair impacted his relationship with his son, Prince Harry.

“Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All”

Stream on Disney+ May 3

A still of Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn in the Disney+ “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.” COURTESY OF DISNEY+

Ed Sheeran will reveal intimate details about his life in this latest documentary, including the death of his best friend and becoming a father. It combines exclusives from the Grammy-award-winning singer’s personal archive, and present-day interviews with his wife and loved ones. It will also showcase to viewers a decade of Sheeran’s hits.

“Taste the Nation”

Stream on Hulu May 5

The Hulu series, which will soon debut its second season, will follow Padma Lakshmi as she takes viewers on a culinary experience showcasing the food across American soil. The award-winning chef will uncover the relationship between food, humanity and history, ultimately challenging notions of identity and what it means to be American.

“Queen Cleopatra”

Stream on Netflix May 10

Netflix

With Jada Pinkett Smith as the executive producer, the documentary series will continue to explore the lives of well-known African queens throughout history, with this season focusing on Queen Cleopatra. Cleopatra is one of the most prominent figures in history, still brought up in conversations surrounding her beauty and romance. However, this series will shine a light on Cleopatra’s intellect, which often goes ignored in her portrayal in Hollywood.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Stream on AppleTV+ on May 12

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan in “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” COURTESY OF APPLE TV+

The film will showcase Fox’s story in his own words, from his upbringing at a Canadian army base to his stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The project will also include more intimate details, like Fox’s journey living with Parkinson’s disease, diagnosed at 29. The documentary will incorporate archival and scripted pieces.

“Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me”

Stream on Netflix May 16

A still image of Anna Nicole Smith from Netflix’s “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me.” Courtesy of Netflix

The documentary will center around the life of model and actress Vickie Lynn Hogan, known widely as Anna Nicole Smith. Featuring never-before-seen footage, home videos and interviews from celebrities, the film will showcase Smith’s starring in Playboy in the ‘90s and her untimely death in 2007.

“Prehistoric Planet”

Stream on AppleTV+ on May 22

Premiering one month after this year’s Earth Day is the wildlife filmmaking-centered documentary from Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth.” The documentary will offer surprising facts about dinosaur life along with presenting the Earth’s landscapes, including ice worlds, forests and deserts.

“Victim/Suspect”

Stream on Netflix May 23

First premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, the documentary follows Rae de Leon, a reporter who uncovers a pattern of young women being arrested, charged with making false reports and sometimes even imprisoned after they tell police they’ve been sexually assaulted. It will showcase Leon gathering firsthand accounts from the women’s families along with interviews featuring police and legal experts.

“SmartLess: On the Road”

Stream on HBO Max May 23

This six-part docuseries will follow Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their podcast “SmartLess.” Traveling through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles, the documentary will include cameos from A-list stars, including Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and David Letterman.