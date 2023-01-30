New Movies to Stream in February 2023

The February movie slate is filled with more than just rom-coms this year.

There are ghosts, a teenage boy’s relationship with his strict father, Julianne Moore in a boardroom drama — and of course, something for Valentine’s Day — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in “Your Place or Mine,” a new Netflix original movie. The two play best friends who are total opposites that end up swapping houses for a week.

Here are eight new original movies coming to streaming for February 2023:

“True Spirit”

Stream on Netflix Feb. 3

“True Spirit” tells the story of an Australian teenager who sets out on a mission to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. The film stars Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis and Oscar winner Anna Paquin. The movie is based on a book by Jessica Watson chronicling her journey as a sailor.

Teagan Croft as Jessica Watson in “True Spirit.” Courtesy of Netflix

“Dear David”

Steam on Netflix Feb. 9

This coming-of-age film depicts a straight-A high school student whose life takes a turn when the not-so-G-rated fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to the school. Backed into a corner, she starts to question who her real friends are. The movie stars Shenina Cinnamon, Emir Mahira and Caitlin North Lewis.

“At Midnight”

Stream on Paramount+ Feb. 10

February isn’t complete without a good romantic comedy. Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro star in this film about an ambitious hotel manager and rising Hollywood star who fall in love despite their staunch differences. What does fate have in store for these two when opposites attract?

“Your Place or Mine”

Stream on Netflix Feb. 10

Continuing with the rom-coms for the month is “Your Place or Mine” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. The two star as best friends who swap houses for a week and start to question what they thought they knew about the lives they wanted. After all this time, will they finally fall in love?

“Sharper”

Stream on Apple TV+ Feb. 17

For those fans of a good drama surrounding money and power, Apple TV+ has produced a new film described as a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City’s bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. The movie stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and Justice Smith.

Justice Smith and Julianne Moore in “Sharper.”

“Call Me Chihiro”

Stream on Netflix Feb. 23

What happens when you take a bold sex worker and give her a job at a bento stand in a small seaside town? You get “Call me Chihiro,” a new film that tells this exact story. The movie is a Japanese drama starring Kasumi Arimura, Ryuya Wakaba and Keiichi Suzuki.

“We Have a Ghost”

Stream on Netflix Feb. 24

Netflix favorite Anthony Mackie returns in this family adventure movie. The film tells the story of a family who finds a ghost haunting their home. They end up recording the ghost for social media and become social media celebrities.

“Bruiser”

Stream on Hulu Feb. 24

“Bruiser” is a coming-of-age film about a young man exploring his relationship with his strict father. The film stars Jalyn Hall and Trevante Rhodes. The movie originally began as a short film version at Sundance Film Festival.