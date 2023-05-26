11 New Movies to Watch in June on Netflix, Max, Hulu and More Streaming Services

June is just around the corner and with that comes sunshine, summer sips and lots of streaming. From thrilling Amazon Prime originals to “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally being available on Max, there is no shortage of movies to binge. Here, WWD rounds up the best new movies to enjoy all month long.

“My Fault”

A modern-day Romeo and Juliet, “My Fault” explores the forbidden love of two teenagers, Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara). Plot twist: they are step-siblings. Although Noah and Nick are complete opposites at first glance, their rivalry is overpowered by an irresistible attraction that cannot keep them apart.

Date: June 8

Platform: Amazon Prime

“There’s Something Wrong With the Children“

Margaret (Alisha Wainwright) and Ben (Zach Gilford) embark on a trip with longtime friends, but what starts out as a wholesome weekend, quickly turns into every parent’s worst nightmare. Following the children’s (Briella Guiza and David Mattle) disappearance into the woods overnight, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids begin to behave strangely.

Date: June 16

Platform: Amazon Prime

“Extraction 2”

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2.” Jasin Boland/Netflix

Chris Hemsworth fans are in for a treat. Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black-market mercenary, is back from the brink of death and ready to take on another impossible mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Date: June 16

Platform: Netflix

“The Perfect Find”

In “The Perfect Find,” 40-year-old fashion editor Jenna Jones (Gabrielle Union) risks everything for a hot-and-steamy romance with her coworker, who also happens to be her boss’ son.

Date: June 23

Platform: Netflix

“Taking Care of Maya”

Maya’s rare illness wreaks havoc on the entire Kowalski family in this gut-wrenching film about love and loss. As medical professionals try to solve the mystery surrounding Maya’s health, they begin to question if her parents are responsible. Everybody’s worlds are flipped upside down as Maya is held in state custody — exposing the evils of the child health care system.

Date: June 19

Platform: Netflix

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

The Academy Award-nominated film “Avatar: The Way of Water” is finally making its way to Max. The James Cameron-directed thriller highlights the story of the Sully Family as they navigate the beauties and struggles that come with living in a majestic ocean.

Date: June 7

Platform: Max

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Channing Tatum is back for one last hurrah. When Mike Lane finds himself in large amounts of debt, he takes the stage one last time — this time in London. With everything on the line, the former stripper finds himself teaching a new roster of dancers his ways.

Date: June 2

Platform: Max

“Shooting Stars”

Based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Friday Night Lights,” Buzz Bissinger, “Shooting Stars” takes the viewer on James’ journey to basketball stardom. The film explores James and his friend’s road to becoming the number-one high school team in the country, which served as an important stepping stone for James reaching icon status.

Date: June 2

Platform: Peacock

“Flamin’ Hot”

“Flamin’ Hot” follows the life of Richard Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor who uses his flavorful background to launch the global phenomenon, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Directed by Eva Longoria, this comedy-drama tells the true story of a man who revolutionized the food industry — one Cheeto at a time.

Date: June 9

Platform: Hulu and Disney+

“Chevalier”

Based on the life of Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, “Chaveliar” explores Bologne’s rise to fame in French society as a celebrated musician, including an ill-fated love affair with Marie Antoinette.

Date: June 16

Platform: Hulu

“Jagged Mind”

Just in time for Pride Month, this queer psychological thriller tracks the life of Billie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) who discovers she’s stuck in a series of time loops — most likely related to her mysterious new girlfriend.