12 New Movies to Stream in March on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and More

Netflix's comedic-action film "Murder Mystery 2" starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, and Hulu's true crime movie “Boston Strangler” lead the pack of March streaming releases.

By
Ayana Herndon, Irene San Segundo
Plus Icon
Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2."
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2." Courtesy of Netflix

There are a range of new films coming out in March, from murder mysteries to biographical dramas.

Among the upcoming releases is Netflix’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” an action and crime film starring Idris Elba, who plays a detective on a quest to find a serial killer. The movie is a continuation of the “Luther” television series, which first premiered on BBC America in 2010. Hulu is gearing up for its March release of “Boston Strangler,” a film based on the true story of the Boston serial killer who in the 1960s murdered 13 women. It stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, the famous journalist who connected the murders. 

Related Galleries

In addition, the Oscar-nominated film “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will be available to stream on HBO Max this March, following the story of legendary photographer, activist and creative Nan Goldin.

Here, WWD spotlights some films that will be released on streaming platforms in March. Read on for more.

“Spoonful of Sugar”

Streaming on Shudder on March 2

This new horror film follows Millicent, a babysitter who takes a semester off from her studies to write her thesis focused on children with life-threatening allergies. In the meantime, she works taking care of a young boy who is mute and suffers from myriad severe allergies. Things take a dark turn when she starts uncovering the secrets this family hides.

“House Party”

Streaming on HBO on March 3

Produced by LeBron James, “House Party” is a remix of the classic ’90s movie by the same name, adapted to a 2023 audience. The movie follows Kevin (Jacob Latimore) and Damon (Tosin Cole) as they plan to throw a party at James’ house.

“Love at First Kiss” (Eres Tú)

Streaming on Netflix on March 3

Starring Álvaro Cervantes and directed by Malaga festival winner Alauda Ruiz de Azua, the movie tells the story of Javier (Cervantes) who discovers he can see his romantic future when he first kissed a girl at 16. Years later, he thinks he’s finally found the love of his life but there is one catch — he falls for his best friend’s girlfriend.

“Faraway”

Streaming on Netflix on March 8

“Faraway” tells the story of Zeynep, a frustrated woman who decides to flee her hometown of Munich, Germany, and retreat to a remote cottage on a Croatian island to try to find herself. 

“Luther: The Fallen Sun”

Streaming on Netflix on March 10

Idris Elba as John Luther in “Luther: The Fallen Sun.”
Idris Elba in “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Starring Idris Elba as John Luther, the actor plays a detective who sits in jail as a London serial killer psychopath causes rage. Taking control of his own destiny, he breaks out of prison to finish the job of finding the heinous criminal himself. The film is an adaptation of the widely successful series of the same name, which ran from 2010-2019. 

“Chang Can Dunk”

Streaming on Disney+ on March 10

The Disney+ original movie centers around 16-year-old Chang, an Asian American high school student in a marching band who bets his school’s basketball star he can dunk by homecoming to impress his crush, Kristy. The coming-of-age sports film incorporates light-hearted themes of family, friendship and confidence. It was written and directed by Jingyi Shao.

“The Magician’s Elephant”

Streaming March 17 on Netflix

Featuring the voices of Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin and Brian Tyree Henry, the lighthearted Netflix film “The Magician’s Elephant” follows a young boy who accepts a king’s challenge to do three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant. It’s based on the book of the same name by Kate DiCamillo and incorporates the themes of faith and hope.

“Boston Strangler”

Streaming March 17 on Hulu

The true crime film centers around the real story of a man in the 1960s who murdered 13 women and came to be known as the Boston Strangler. Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as female journalists, the movie follows the pair on a quest to investigate the case, even in the face of blatant sexism and the life-threatening risk of unmasking the truth. 

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Releases March 19 on HBO Max

Nan Goldin in a still from "All The Beauty and The Bloodshed."
Nan Goldin in a still from “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature Film category, the film brings together archival family snapshots, intimate interviews and amazing photography to tell the story of Nan Goldin. The movie especially centers around Goldin’s goal to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose epidemic. The film originally debuted at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, where it received the Golden Lion, the highest prize awarded at the coveted film festival.

“Tetris”

Streaming on Apple TV+ on March 30

Nikita Efremov and Taron Egerton in "Tetris."
Nikita Efremov and Taron Egerton in “Tetris.” COURTESY OF APPLE TV+

The film tells the story of one of the most renowned games of all time: Tetris. Starring Taron Egerton as Hank Rodgers, the drama film follows Rodgers’ journey to the Soviet Union to meet the game’s inventor Alexey Pajitnov to make the game global. The film, based on a true story, was around the same time of the Cold War and incorporates concepts about heroes, villains and a race against time. 

“Prom Pact”

Streaming on Disney+ on March 31

The Disney original movie is about Mandy Yang, a high school student in the height of prom season at her school, when her only goal is to attend Harvard University. When Yang gets deferred from her dream school, she tutors jock Graham Lansing, with the hopes that his father, a senator and a Harvard alum, will get her off the waitlist. She soon discovers there is more to Lansing than meets the eye.

“Murder Mystery 2”

Streaming on Netflix on March 31

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2."
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

In the sequel to the first “Murder Mystery,” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler play a married couple turned full-time detectives, who find themselves in the middle of an international abduction when their friend, the Maharaja, gets kidnapped at his own wedding. The first film was released to the platform in 2019 and saw the characters Audrey and Nick on a long-awaited European getaway when all of a sudden they become suspects in a murder mystery. 

