10 New Movies to Watch in May on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and More Streaming Services

The month of May brings warming temperatures, Memorial Day, graduation for many high school and college seniors, and also a new slate of movies to watch across streaming platforms from Netflix to Apple TV+.

Streaming services are offering up a new heap of content in the wake of the new month, with new titles including “The Mother,” “Blood & Gold” and “Crater.”

WWD has rounded up some new movies to watch in May.

“Survive the Night”

Stream on Netflix on May 3

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in this violent thriller about a trauma doctor and his family held hostage. While the film didn’t get to enjoy the mass release it could have when it came out in 2020 due to COVID-19, it’s now available on Netflix.

“A Walk to Remember”

Stream on Hulu on May 4

The popular coming-of-age romantic drama based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name arrives on Hulu on May 4. For those looking for a tear-jerker to pull at your heart strings, Mandy Moore and Shane West star in this classic heartbreaking story of two teenagers who fall in love, but one is suffering from leukemia.

“The Mother”

Stream on Netflix on May 12

Jennifer Lopez stars in this action thriller about an assassin who gave up her daughter years ago. Now, the mother must work to protect her daughter.

“Crater”

Stream on Disney + on May 12

This coming-of-age science fiction tale follows the story of a young boy raised on a lunar mining colony who goes on a journey to explore a crater with his friends before he’s relocated to another planet. Mckenna Grace and Kid Cudi star in the film.

A scene still from “Crater”, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“When Love Blooms”

Watch on UP on May 14

A risk management analyst and a florist see sparks fly when they prepare for a flower competition. Flowers and love start to bloom in this family-friendly TV movie.

“Land of Gold”

Stream on HBO Max on May 15

Nardeep Khurmi’s “Land of Gold,” which won AT&T’s Untold Stories award at the Tribeca Film Festival, will premiere on HBO Max on May 15. The film tells the story of a Punjabi truck driver who discovers a young Mexican-American girl inside his trailer after he takes a last-minute job before his wife’s due date with their baby.

“White Men Can’t Jump”

Stream on Hulu on May 19

This comedy is a remake of the famed 1992 film celebrating the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Grammy-nominated rapper and musician Jack Harlow will make his acting debut in the film.

“Sophie’s Choice”

Stream on Hulu on May 19

“Sophie’s Choice” is one of the most groundbreaking films of Meryl Streep’s career, garnering her one of her three Academy Awards for acting. Streep stars as a Holocaust survivor in 1947 Brooklyn who has found a new life for herself, but once made a great choice between her children she still regrets.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

Watch on HBO on May 19

The 2001 film that launched “The Lord of Rings” trilogy comes to HBO. Fans of the franchise can see where the journey began in one of the highest grossing films of all time starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler and Viggo Mortensen.

“Blood & Gold”

Stream on Netflix on May 26

For fans of WWII dramas, “Blood & Gold” tells the story of a German deserter and a young woman who are drawn into battle against Nazis hunting for hidden gold. The film is set toward the end of WWII.