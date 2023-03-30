Eight New Movies to Watch in April on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and More Streaming Services

April brings new movies to watch on streaming services. From a cooking drama movie on Netflix to a spy rom-com story starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas on Apple TV+, April is full of some of the best content to watch.

New releases span genres, from comedy to thriller. WWD has rounded up some of the most compelling new movies to watch in April.

“Chupa”

Stream on Netflix on April 7

The Mexican folklore of the Chupacabra comes to life in this Netflix film about a family trip to Mexico where a young boy discovers a Chupacabra hiding in his grandfather’s shed. What lengths will they go to protect their new monster friend?

Poster Art for “Chupa” on Netflix.

“Praise This”

Stream on Peacock on April 7

Chloe Bailey graces the small screen with her vocals in this Peacock original about a young woman in Atlanta’s competitive gospel youth choir. Bailey’s character has dreams beyond the choir and hopes to become a music superstar. First, she has to survive national youth choir competitions.

“Hunger”

Stream on Netflix on April 8

For those who love a good cooking drama, “Hunger” is a new film about a talented young street-food cook who pushes herself to the limits after agreeing to train under a notoriously ruthless chef.

“Hunger” on Netflix. Courtesy Of Netflix

“Operation: Nation”

Stream on Netflix on April 12

Love crosses political boundaries in this film. A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a left-wing activist that sets off a surprising chain of events. It begs the age-old question, can love conquer all?

“Quasi”

Stream on Hulu on April 20

For fans of Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” this film is a satirical take on the classic story. The movie follows a hapless hunchback yearning for love but finds himself in the middle of a feud between the Pope and the king of France.

“Ghosted”

Stream on Apple TV + on April 21

Action and romantic comedy aren’t always two things that go hand in hand, but “Ghosted” begs to differ. Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in this film about a man who finds himself going from asking for a second date to discovering the woman he’s dating is a spy. Now they must team up to save the world.

“Clock”

Stream on Hulu on April 28

Horror fans and anyone who advocates for rejecting the societal pressures of having children can unite for this movie. “Clock” is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family and society pressure her to have children.

“Peter Pan & Wendy”

Stream on Disney+ on April 28

The decades-old story of Peter Pan comes to life again in this live-action adaptation. Yara Shahidi stars as Tinkerbell as viewers follow the story of the boy who refuses to grow up and his companion Wendy, as they explore Neverland and battle the evil Captain Hook.