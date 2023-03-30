New on Netflix in April 2023: Movies, TV Shows and Originals to Watch

April is around the corner. A new month means spring is officially here, the season is blooming and a new set of movies and TV shows will be released on Netflix. From documentary series to comedy specials, the streaming service has something for everyone.

WWD has rounded up what to watch on Netflix in April.

“Mo’Nique: My Name Is Mo’Nique”

Stream April 4

Oscar winner and comedy star Mo’Nique is here to deliver laughs in this Netflix original stand-up special. The comedian spills all her life dirt in this special, from staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother’s sex advice. No topic is off-limits.

Mo’Nique in “My Name Is Mo’Nique.” JOHN WASHINGTON JR./NETFLIX

“The Signing”

Stream April 4

In this reality competition series, young artists must impress Latin music legends in hopes of receiving a record deal. The panel of judges includes Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole and Yandel.

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now”

Stream April 5

Singer Lewis Capaldi has had a whirlwind career featuring chart-topping singles and five headline tours. The documentary follows the singer as he tries to grapple with normalcy and fame while returning to his roots in his family home of Scotland. Fans will get an inside look at the singer’s life.

The Poster for “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.”

“Beef”

Stream April 6

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun come together in this comedy-drama series produced by A24. The show chronicles two strangers who get into a road rage incident and cause a big reaction. Lee Sung Jin created and executive-produced the series. He credits a driver who yelled at him in traffic three years ago for inspiring the script.

“Transatlantic”

Stream April 7

For fans of biopics, Gillian Jacobs and Cory Michael Smith star in this series based on a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France to the U.S. for thousands of refugees in danger of losing their lives. Stills from the film show plenty of interesting period costumes sure to catch the eye of fashion lovers.

“Florida Man”

Stream April 13

Édgar Ramírez, known for playing Gianni Versace in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” has found a new role as an ex-cop dragged into another case. Ramírez plays Mike Valentine in this limited series.

“The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die”

Stream April 14

A movie sequel to the flagship historical drama series is arriving on Netflix. In the wake of King Edward’s death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in an attempt to unite England.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always”

Stream April 19

For the ‘90s kids who grew up with the long-running Power Rangers franchise, the original actors from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” reunite for this 30th anniversary special. David Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger, and Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the original Black Ranger, are set to return along with other former cast members.

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

Stream April 27

Director Steven Tsuchida takes a different approach to the rom-com genre with this new film. A travel executive suffers a breakup and goes undercover to learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. She ends up finding a romantic spark with her Vietnamese tour guide.

Scott Ly as Sinh and Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love.” Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

“Firefly Lane”

Stream April 27

Part two of season two of the drama series based on the novel of the same name finally debuts this April. After part one debuted in December, fans eagerly anticipated how the final season of the show will end. Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson and Jon-Michael Ecker return to conclude the show.