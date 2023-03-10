New on Netflix in March 2023: Movies, TV and Originals to Watch

Netflix is ready for a busy March. The streaming platform is bringing viewers new seasons of fan-favorite shows, including “Shadow and Bone” and “You,” along with new original movies such as “Love at First Kiss” and “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” WWD has rounded up what to watch on Netflix for March.

“Cheat”

Streaming March 1

“Cheat” is described as the only quiz show where you can cheat your way to a fortune. The game show, hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, sees contestants go on a cheat hunt. Contestants answer buttons on a screen, but a specific button can give them the right answer, essentially cheating. It’s up to the contestants to decide who cheated or not.

The poster for Netflix ’s “Cheat.”

“Sex/Life”

Streaming March 2

Fans of this show are wondering where the main character’s love triangle will take her in the new season. The hit Netflix series is about a woman’s complicated affair and suburban family life. Will she finally choose between the two?

“Next in Fashion”

Streaming March 3 on Netflix

Gigi Hadid joins Tan France as they cohost season two of Netflix’s reality fashion competition series “Next in Fashion.” A new slate of designers will battle it out for a $200,000 prize and the opportunity to launch their collection on Rent the Runway.

Tan France and Gigi Hadid host Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.” Spencer Pazer/Netflix

“Love at First Kiss”

Streaming March 3

This Spanish romantic comedy film follows a 16-year-old boy who, after his first kiss from a girl, realizes he has a gift of romantic clairvoyance. Where will that lead him in his own quest for love?

“MH370: The Plane That Disappeared”

Streaming March 8

The disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 remains a mystery. The full remains of the plane and the bodies of the passengers were never found, although parts of the plane were confirmed to have washed ashore. In a new documentary, theories about what could’ve happened to the plane are explored.

“You”

Streaming March 9

Part two of season four of “You” continues to follow the main character Joe, played by Penn Badgley, on his London excursion. The psychological drama plans to keep fans on their toes. What will he do next?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 406 of “You.”

“Have a Nice Day!”

Streaming March 10

In this romantic comedy, a retired radio host gets a job bagging groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party. He’s on a mission to reunite with the love of his life.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun”

Streaming March 10

As a disgraced former detective, John Luther sits behind bars while a serial killer terrorizes London. Luther decides to go to extreme measures and break out of prison to pursue the killer. He will go to any means necessary to capture him.

“Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle”

Streaming March 15

Comedian Bert Kreischer takes to the stage shameless and shirtless to talk about everything from being bullied as a kid to his family’s escape-room outing. He’s sure to insight laughs with his no-holds-barred approach to comedy.

“Shadow and Bone”

Streaming March 16

The fantasy series returns for its second season on Netflix promising more action, adventure and romance. A shocking family secret also plans to drive the new season plot. Season two looks like there won’t be a dull moment.

“Waco: American Apocalypse”

Streaming March 22

Cult leader David Koresh led a historic 51-day siege against the federal government. The siege marked the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War and ended in a deadly fire seen on live television. This docuseries features footage never before seen from the siege.

“The Night Agent”

Streaming March 23

For fans of action, adventure and espionage, this TV series has it all. The show follows an FBI agent who answers a call that plunges him into a deadly plot involving a mole at the White House.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 110 of “The Night Agent.” DAN POWER/NETFLIX

“Love Is Blind”

Streaming March 24

Season four of the viral sensation Netflix dating match series debuts this month. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to help deliver viewers their dating entertainment needs. Who will be the new meme sensation from this season?