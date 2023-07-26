13 TV Shows to Watch in August on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and More Streaming Platforms

Streaming services are bringing the heat with a slew of new TV shows this August. From rom-coms to tragedies, the month will have something for everyone.

Some fan favorites are making the return to the screen with new seasons, including Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Apple TV+’s “Physical.” Viewers will also be introduced to new series like Prime Video’s “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.”

Read on to see what’s coming to streaming services this August.

“Physical” season three

Rose Byrne and Zooey Deschanel in “Physical.”

“Physical” is returning for 10 more episodes. The show focuses on Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), who finds herself through aerobics in the ’80s. She creates her own fitness empire while trying to figure out the beauty and art of videotapes. She has a husband running for office, but a new character had her questioning her loyalty to her husband and his ideals.

Date: Aug. 2

Platform: Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” final season

Elora and Jackie’s road trip in “Reservation Dogs.” HULU

Well-loved series “Reservation Dogs” will be ending after its third season. The series follows four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma. After one of their friends died, they made it their quest to go out to California, which was their friend’s dream. The final season covers rumors, revenge, boarding school and healing themes.

Date: Aug. 2

Platform: Hulu

“Heartstopper” season two

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in “Heartstoppper.” Samuel Dore

The coming-of-age story will have eight new episodes this summer. It focuses on the love story of Charlie and Nick, two high school students and their journey together. The characters will visit Paris and new faces will enter the series. It is based on a webcomic written by Alice Oseman.

Date: Aug. 3

Platform: Netflix

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”

The series will follow the tragic story of Alice Hart, who lost her parents at age nine. They died in a mysterious fire, so she goes to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield Flower Farm, where she learns her family secrets. It is based on Holly Ringland’s novel of the same name.

Date: Aug. 4

Platform: Prime Video

“Only Murders in the Building” season three

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building.” HULU

The popular series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short returns for its third season with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd joining the cast. The show is about three strangers who live in the same building and are obsessed with true crime.

Date: Aug. 8

Platform: Hulu

“Zombieverse”

This new Korean series takes place during a zombie viral outbreak in Seoul. Who will survive the end of the world? What can they do to survive?

Date: Aug. 8

Platform: Netflix

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” finale

Executive producer Tim Federle, Joshua Bassett, Liamani Segura, Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu and Dara Reneé.

The final season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is premiering this summer with the students preparing a theater production, “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” However, the plans change when Disney announces they will be shooting the “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on campus.

Date: Aug. 9

Platform: Disney +

“Painkiller”

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler in “Painkiller.” KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX

This TV series is inspired by “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic” by Barry Meier and the New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe. It is a fictionalized retelling of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in the U.S.

Date: Aug. 10

Platform: Netflix

“Behind Your Touch”

A Korean rom-com series that stars Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and K-pop star Suho of EXO. The series is about Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min), a small-town vet who can see the past of animals and humans by touching their bottoms. Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki) is a detective banished to the town and sees Ye Bun’s talent as a way to help him solve crimes. Seon Woo (Suho) is a convenience store worker Ye Bun sets her sights on.

Date: Aug. 12

Platform: Netflix

“Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka.” Suzanne Tenner / Lucasfilm Ltd.

The show is a live-action that takes place in the world of “Star Wars.” It follows Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates threats to the galaxy.

Date: Aug. 23

Platform: Disney +

“Invasion” season two

The character-driven alien invasion series returns for its next season. The series follows the stories of different people’s experiences with an alien invasion happening across the globe.

Date: Aug. 23

Platform: Apple TV+

“Ragnarok” final season

“Ragnarok,” the coming-of-age series that plays with the theme of Norse mythology, is ending this August. The show is about an 18-year-old boy who is the chosen one and needs to balance saving the world with being a teen.

Date: Aug. 24

Platform: Netflix

“A Murder at the End of the World”

The new show is about a Gen Z tech-savvy hacker and sleuth named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Heart and eight other guests are invited to participate in a billionaire’s retreat and one of the guests is murdered, creating a mystery.