13 TV Shows and Streaming Series to Watch in February 2023

February will bring a slate of buzzy new and returning TV series.

From the return of favorites like “You” and new series “Dear Edward,” TV fare in February offers a range of genres from animation to drama.

Here’s what to watch on TV that is streaming in February.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Streaming Now on Disney+

The reboot of the popular Disney animation series “The Proud Family” follows the main character Penny Proud as she continues to navigate high school. Emmy winner Billy Porter returns to provide voiceover work. This is the show’s second season.

“Freeridge”

Streaming now on Netflix

The new Netflix series is a spinoff of another show, “On My Block.” The new series is led by four protagonists who come upon a cursed box. Now, they must figure out how to undo the curse as mystery, adventure and comedy ensue.

“Dear Edward”

Streaming now on Apple TV+

Emmy nominee Connie Britton and “Orange Is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling lead the cast of this heartbreaking and uplifting story. Edward, a young boy played by newcomer Colin O’Brien, is the only survivor of a plane crash. Soon, everyone affected by the tragedy comes together in a myriad of ways.

“Class”

Streaming now on Netflix

Based on the hit Netflix series “Elite,” the show tells the story of three students from a poor neighborhood in Delhi at an exclusive high school filled with secrets and murder. The show is directed by National Film Award winner Ashim Ahluwalia.

“Harlem”

Stream now on Prime Video

The second season of “Harlem” includes returning cast members Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson. The women continue juggling their love life and careers while preparing for a girls’ trip.

“The Flash”

Stream on The CW Feb. 8

The long-running CW series “The Flash” returns for a ninth and final season. It will be the conclusion of the Arrowverse universe, which started with the TV series “Arrow.” Grant Gustin returns as the title character.

“You”

Stream on Netflix Feb. 9

Penn Badgley returns for the fourth season of the hit Netflix psychology thriller “You.” The show is releasing in two parts, with the first part premiering on Feb. 9; part two will premiere in March.

“You” Season 4 poster.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”

Stream on Hulu Feb. 15

The biographical drama series portraying a fictionalized account of how the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan was formed returns for a third season. This marks the final season of the series. Members of the group will continue to fight the oppressive forces holding them down as they strive for stardom.

“Animal Control”

Stream on Fox on Feb. 16

Funnyman Joel McHale stars in the new sitcom about a former cop who becomes an animal control officer. The single-camera series follows the sordid lives of animal control workers.

“Hello Tomorrow!”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17

Billy Crudup stars in this retro-future dramedy about a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup is joined by Emmy winner Hank Azria in the cast.

“Outer Banks”

Stream on Netflix Feb. 23

Season 3 of Netflix’s hit coming-of-age series “Outer Banks” returns to the streaming service. This season promises mystery and more adventures as the main characters try to find their next treasure. This season also promises more romance as the characters explore their relationships.

“Liaison”

Stream on Apple TV + Feb. 24

Vincent Cassell and Eva Green star in the French and English-language series. The contemporary thriller explores how the mistakes of our past can impact our future.

“The Consultant”

Stream on Prime Video Feb. 24

A new dark comedy workplace thriller, this series features a business consultant who brings new demands and challenges to the lives of his employees. Christoph Waltz stars as the consultant. The sinister relationship between boss and employee is explored in this show.