15 TV Shows to Watch in July on Netflix, Max, Hulu and More Streaming Services

New series releases are heating up just in time for summer.

July sees the premieres of new docuseries like “The King Who Never Was” and “Last Call” chart riveting true crime tales, while reality buffs will revel in the returns of “Love Island,” “Below Deck Down Under” and a reboot of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Below, every television show you’ll want to add to your July queue.

“The King Who Never Was”

Netflix’s latest docuseries chronicles the story of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the last heir to Italy’s throne, as a shocking murder rocks his chances of ever becoming king. Viewers will also get a closer look at di Savoia’s personal life, including his relationship with his parents, Italy’s last ruling monarchs, and his love affair with Swiss skier Marina Doria.

Date: July 4

Platform: Netflix

“The Horror of Dolores Roach”

Justina Machado in “The Horror of Dolores Roach.” Courtesy of Prime Vdieo

Based on Spotify’s original podcast, “The Horror of Dolores Roach” follows a recent parolee struggling to survive after her release from prison. While working as a masseuse in the basement underneath her friend Luis’ empanada shop, Dolores resorts to unlikely (and deadly) methods to spice up his recipes. “The Horror of Dolores Roach” is produced by Blumhouse, the studio behind new horror classics like “M3gan” and “The Purge.”

Date: July 7

Platform: Prime Video

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan in “Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

Two “Real Housewives of New York City” OGs, “Countess” Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan return to Bravo in this “Simple Life”-inspired series. The new reality show follows de Lesseps and Morgan as they trade in the Big Apple for small town Illinois.

Date: July 9

Platform: Bravo and Peacock

“Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York”

From producers Charlize Theron and Liz Garbus (“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”) comes a new true crime docuseries following a series of murders targeting gay men in the late ’90s. Interviews with crime scene investigators, activists and more shed light on how the case changed the way law enforcement deals with queer victims.

Date: July 9

Platform: HBO and Max

“Secrets of Playboy” Season Two

The Playboy mansion in the ’70s. Penske Media via Getty Images

A&E’s hit docuseries returns with even more haunting stories from Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire. Former playmates and mansion staffers reveal the dark truth behind the glamorous patina of Hefner’s provocative brand.

Date: July 10

Platform: A&E

“The Ashley Madison Project”

Following in the footsteps of shocking pop culture exposes like “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” and “Fyre Fraud,” Hulu’s new docuseries charts the rise and fall of Ashley Madison, the dating site for cheaters.

Date: July 11

Platform: Hulu

“The Afterparty: Season 2”

Zach Woods, John Cho, Zoë Chao, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu and Vivian Wu in “The Afterparty.” Apple TV+

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish is back as the hilarious Detective Danner. This time, she’s out to solve the case of a groom’s murder. She’ll question a variety of suspects from scorned lovers to family members as they break down their side of the story. John Cho, Zoë Chao, Ken Jeong and more costar.

Date: July 12

Platform: Apple TV+

“Project Greenlight”

Issa Rae, the Emmy-nominated creator of HBO’s “Insecure,” mentors female filmmakers in a reboot of the 2000s-era documentary series. Two up-and-coming directors will get the chance of a lifetime as they get to produce their own feature films.

Date: July 12

Platform: Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” Season Five

FX’s hit horror comedy returns, seeing Staten Island’s favorite pack of vampire roommates venture to the mall and host a Pride parade. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén reprise their roles in the show’s fifth season.

Date: July 13

Platform: FX

“Too Hot to Handle” Season Five

“Too Hot to Handle” Season Four. Tom Dymond/Netflix

A new group of good-looking singles is heading to the Caribbean to find love (and score prize money) by abstaining from any physical contact.

Date: July 14

Platform: Netflix

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season Two

Lola Tung in “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Erika Doss/Prime Video

Based on the series of novels by Jenny Han, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is back for a second season. As Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad’s (Christopher Briney) romance becomes official, she begins falling for his brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”) and Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) join the cast for the show’s sophomore season.

Date: July 14

Platform: Prime Video

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14

The new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City:” Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. Gavin Bond/Bravo via Getty Image

In this reboot of the fan-favorite franchise, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are New York City’s newest “Housewives.” “We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected,” said the show’s producer, Andy Cohen, at last year’s BravoCon. “Their energy and humor is great.”

Date: July 16

Platform: Bravo and Peacock

“Below Deck Down Under” Season Two

Captain Jason Chambers returns to lead a group of yachties as they chart the seas of Australia. With the addition of five new crew members, “Below Deck Down Under” won’t see any shortage of drama this season.

Date: July 17

Platform: Bravo and Peacock

“Love Island USA” Season Five

The United States spin-off of the hit reality franchise travels to the remote islands of Fiji. A new batch of islanders will search for love amidst steamy challenges, surprising texts, and of course, their eventual journey to Casa Amor.

Date: July 18

Platform: Peacock

“Minx” Season Two

Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in “Minx.” Starz

Set in ’70s Los Angeles, the comedy series moves to Starz in its second season. Activist Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) and her sleazy publisher, Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) continue their unlikely partnership as they run and up-and-coming smut magazine for women.