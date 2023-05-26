×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace Uniqueness

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures

23 TV Shows to Watch in June on Hulu, Netflix, Max, Disney+ and More Streaming Services

From a docu-series about soccer to new dating shows, June has plenty of options coming your way.

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in "The Idol."
Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in "The Idol." Max

June is bringing new summer TV series to viewers’ favorite streaming service.

Some fan favorites will make their return to the small screen, like Max’s “And Just Like That,” Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and Hulu’s “The Bear.” Highly anticipated productions will also debut in June, such as Max’s “The Idol” and Disney+’s “Secret Invasion.”

From singing competitions to murder mysteries, one can find just about anything on streaming services in June. Read on for more.

“Love Allways”

Lexi Paloma from “Love Allways.”

This new Gen Z dating show follows pansexual bachelorette Lexi Paloma, who is on the hunt for true love. She has contestants of all genders fighting for her affection. There is drama, betrayal and everything you could want in a dating show.

Related Galleries

Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello assist Paloma to help her find the one. The gurus are also competing to see whose protégé gets chosen. 

  • Date: June 2
  • Platform: Paramount+

“Valeria” Season Three

VALERIA (L to R) DIANA GOMEZ as VALERIA, TERESA RIOTT as NEREA, SILMA LóPEZ as LOLA, PAULA MALíA as CARMEN in ANALOG PHOTO of VALERIA. Cr. FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX © 2022
Diana Gomez as Valeria, Teresa Riott as Nerea, Silma López as Lola, Paula Malía as Carmen in analogue photo of “Valeria.” FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX

The Spanish series returns for its third season this June. The story follows a writer in crisis and her three best friends trying to find themselves again. It is based on a book series by Elísabet Benavent.

  • Date: June 2
  • Platform: Netflix

“Queen of the Universe” Season Two

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- (L-R) Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, host Graham Norton and Vanessa Williams of season 2 of Queen of the Universe, streaming on Paramount + March 31st, 2023. PHOTO CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount +
Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, host Graham Norton and Vanessa Williams of Season Two of “Queen of the Universe.” Paramount +

“Queen of the Universe” returns for its second season, where drag queens from around the world compete in a singing competition. Each week they will perform live in front of an audience and judges. Graham Norton hosts the series with judges Mel B, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel

  • Date: June 2 
  • Platform: Paramount+ 

“Searching for Soul Food” 

This new series follows celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she learns what soul food is around the world. She’ll learn the stories and traditions of everywhere she goes. The journey takes her around the world, from Mississippi to Italy, Peru and more. 

  • Date: June 2 
  • Platform: Hulu

“Scoop”

“Scoop” is an Indian series inspired by real events from Jigna Vora’s book, “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.” It is about crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, who is looking for a career-defining story and ends up in a twisted tale where she is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist. 

  • Date: June 2
  • Platform: Netflix

“Manifest” Season Four, Part Two

MANIFEST SEASON 04. Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer in Manifest Season 04. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer in “Manifest” Season Four. Courtesy of Netflix

“Manifest” returns for the show’s finale. The series is centered around a Montego Air Flight 828 that left Jamaica on April 7, 2013, and the passengers disappeared for five-and-a-half years. They did not age, but some of the passengers experience “supernatural” symptoms, which helps them solve issues. June 2, 2024, is the predicted death date for the 828ers, but will they figure out the mystery behind everything and survive? 

  • Date: June 2
  • Platform: Netflix

“Joe Pickett” Season Two

JOE PICKETT: “The Missing and the Dead”- Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett and Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett In season 2, episode 1 of Joe Pickett, streaming on Paramount +, 2023. PHOTO CREDIT: Paramount +
Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett and Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett in Season Two of “Joe Pickett.” Paramount +

Paramount+ welcomes back “Joe Pickett” for its second season. The series focuses on Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman), who finds a hunter murdered. He soon discovers it is one murder in a series of murders. To solve it, he deals with a lot of trauma and unlikely allies. The victims aren’t as innocent as they seem, but neither is Joe. 

  • Date: June 4
  • Platform: Paramount+

“The Idol”

Lily-Rose Depp in "The Idol."
Lily-Rose Depp in “The Idol.” Max

This series stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp and is about a celebrity who has a nervous breakdown, which derails her tour. She is trying to reclaim her “pop star” title and meets a nightclub owner, Tedros (Tesfaye), with an interesting past. The series also features Jennie of Blackpink making her small-screen debut and Troye Sivan.

  • Date: June 4
  • Platform: Max (formerly HBO Max)

“Destination: European Night” 

This is a five-part soccer documentary that focuses on soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué as he travels through Europe and gives insight into the UEFA Champions League tournament. It’s also part travel series as he travels all over Europe. 

  • Date: June 6
  • Platform: Paramount+

“Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs” 

This series is unscripted and focuses on the lives of 10 Muslim-American sisters trying to navigate careers, love and cultural expectations in Los Angeles. Their golden rule is “family over everything,” but can that hold up when it’s put to the test? 

  • Date: June 7
  • Platform: Hulu

“America’s National Park” Season Two

This series highlights the beauty of America’s national parks. It also features interviews with park rangers about their favorite spots within the parks. 

  • Date: June 7 
  • Platform: Disney+

“Arnold”

A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix's "Arnold."
A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix’s “Arnold.” Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is releasing a docuseries on the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The show has interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sylvester Stallone and more. 

  • Date: June 7
  • Platform: Netflix

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season Three

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” returns for its third season this June. Hosts Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo are welcomed back as the hosts. The show follows the same format as previous seasons, where people try to find love in booths with no visual contact, so they have no clue what each other looks like. 

  • Date: June 8 
  • Platform: Netflix

“Barracuda Queens” 

“Barracuda Queens” is a new series loosely inspired by real events. It is about a group of young women in the ’90s who get revenge on men who’ve done them wrong. Some of their methods of revenge include burglaries and more.

  • Date: June 8
  • Platform: Netflix 

“Never Have I Ever” Season Four: The Final Season 

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in episode 401 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in “Never Have I Ever.” Courtesy Of Netflix

This coming-of-age series follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) throughout her high school career. This season will focus on senior year and Devi and her friends checking off everything on their bucket lists. There’s a new character joining the cast called Ethan, who is described as a bad boy. 

  • Date: June 8
  • Platform: Netflix 

“The Crowded Room” 

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," premiering June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room.” Apple TV+

This ten-episode limited series stars Tom Holland, who is serving as the executive producer. It is about Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City. The shooting took place in 1979, and the story is told through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried).

  • Date: June 9 
  • Platform: Apple TV +

“Bloodhounds” 

This Korean series focuses on two young boxers that team up with a moneylender to take down the loan shark who takes advantage of those struggling financially.  

  • Date: June 9 
  • Platform: Netflix

“Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper”

This series follows Christian Cooper, a life-longer bird watcher who will take audiences on a journey to learn more about birds . He does whatever it takes to see birds from all around the globe. From New York City to Hawaii, he searches for birds everywhere. 

  • Date: June 17/21 
  • Platform: Disney + 

“Secret Invasion”

Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion.” Courtesy of Marvel Studios

This new series is set in the present-day MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and it follows Nick Fury trying to stop an invasion of shapeshifting Skrulls. He and allies such as Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos work together to try and save humanity.

  • Date: June 21 
  • Platform: Disney +

“The Bear” Season Two

“The Bear” returns for its second season. The series focuses on Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they try to transform their sandwich joint into something else. As the restaurant is stripped down, so are the layers of the characters. It’s all about the struggle to transform the restaurant from contractors and even redoing its menu. 

  • Date: June 22
  • Platform: Hulu

“And Just Like That…” Season Two

Nicole Ari Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, Karen Pittman and Kristin Davis for Season Two of “And Just Like That.”

The “Sex and the City” reboot will be returning for its second season with 11 new episodes. The series will resume where it left off, highlighting the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends.

  • Date: June 22
  • Platform: Max

“Swagger” Season Two

“Swagger” returns for its second season and eight episodes. The series is about NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experience in the world of youth basketball. From corruption to ambition, this series covers it all. 

  • Date: June 23
  • Platform: Apple TV +

“Hijack”

“Hijack” is a seven-episode series that shares a real-time journey of a hijacked plane. The plane is on a seven-hour trip to London. Authorities on the ground are trying to figure out everything happening. 

  • Date: June 28
  • Platform: Apple TV +
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Hot Summer Bags

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

23 TV Shows to Watch in June 2023 That Will Have People Talking

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad