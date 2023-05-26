23 TV Shows to Watch in June on Hulu, Netflix, Max, Disney+ and More Streaming Services

June is bringing new summer TV series to viewers’ favorite streaming service.

Some fan favorites will make their return to the small screen, like Max’s “And Just Like That,” Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and Hulu’s “The Bear.” Highly anticipated productions will also debut in June, such as Max’s “The Idol” and Disney+’s “Secret Invasion.”

From singing competitions to murder mysteries, one can find just about anything on streaming services in June. Read on for more.

“Love Allways”

Lexi Paloma from “Love Allways.”

This new Gen Z dating show follows pansexual bachelorette Lexi Paloma, who is on the hunt for true love. She has contestants of all genders fighting for her affection. There is drama, betrayal and everything you could want in a dating show.

Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello assist Paloma to help her find the one. The gurus are also competing to see whose protégé gets chosen.

Date: June 2

Platform: Paramount+

“Valeria” Season Three

Diana Gomez as Valeria, Teresa Riott as Nerea, Silma López as Lola, Paula Malía as Carmen in analogue photo of “Valeria.” FELIPE HERNÁNDEZ/NETFLIX

The Spanish series returns for its third season this June. The story follows a writer in crisis and her three best friends trying to find themselves again. It is based on a book series by Elísabet Benavent.

Date: June 2

Platform: Netflix

“Queen of the Universe” Season Two

Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, host Graham Norton and Vanessa Williams of Season Two of “Queen of the Universe.” Paramount +

“Queen of the Universe” returns for its second season, where drag queens from around the world compete in a singing competition. Each week they will perform live in front of an audience and judges. Graham Norton hosts the series with judges Mel B, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel.

Date: June 2

Platform: Paramount+

“Searching for Soul Food”

This new series follows celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she learns what soul food is around the world. She’ll learn the stories and traditions of everywhere she goes. The journey takes her around the world, from Mississippi to Italy, Peru and more.

Date: June 2

Platform: Hulu

“Scoop”

“Scoop” is an Indian series inspired by real events from Jigna Vora’s book, “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.” It is about crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, who is looking for a career-defining story and ends up in a twisted tale where she is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist.

Date: June 2

Platform: Netflix

“Manifest” Season Four, Part Two

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer in “Manifest” Season Four. Courtesy of Netflix

“Manifest” returns for the show’s finale. The series is centered around a Montego Air Flight 828 that left Jamaica on April 7, 2013, and the passengers disappeared for five-and-a-half years. They did not age, but some of the passengers experience “supernatural” symptoms, which helps them solve issues. June 2, 2024, is the predicted death date for the 828ers, but will they figure out the mystery behind everything and survive?

Date: June 2

Platform: Netflix

“Joe Pickett” Season Two

Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett and Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett in Season Two of “Joe Pickett.” Paramount +

Paramount+ welcomes back “Joe Pickett” for its second season. The series focuses on Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman), who finds a hunter murdered. He soon discovers it is one murder in a series of murders. To solve it, he deals with a lot of trauma and unlikely allies. The victims aren’t as innocent as they seem, but neither is Joe.

Date: June 4

Platform: Paramount+

“The Idol”

Lily-Rose Depp in “The Idol.” Max

This series stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp and is about a celebrity who has a nervous breakdown, which derails her tour. She is trying to reclaim her “pop star” title and meets a nightclub owner, Tedros (Tesfaye), with an interesting past. The series also features Jennie of Blackpink making her small-screen debut and Troye Sivan.

Date: June 4

Platform: Max (formerly HBO Max)

“Destination: European Night”

This is a five-part soccer documentary that focuses on soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué as he travels through Europe and gives insight into the UEFA Champions League tournament. It’s also part travel series as he travels all over Europe.

Date: June 6

Platform: Paramount+

“Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs”

This series is unscripted and focuses on the lives of 10 Muslim-American sisters trying to navigate careers, love and cultural expectations in Los Angeles. Their golden rule is “family over everything,” but can that hold up when it’s put to the test?

Date: June 7

Platform: Hulu

“America’s National Park” Season Two

This series highlights the beauty of America’s national parks. It also features interviews with park rangers about their favorite spots within the parks.

Date: June 7

Platform: Disney+

“Arnold”

A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix’s “Arnold.” Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is releasing a docuseries on the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The show has interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sylvester Stallone and more.

Date: June 7

Platform: Netflix

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” Season Three

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” returns for its third season this June. Hosts Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo are welcomed back as the hosts. The show follows the same format as previous seasons, where people try to find love in booths with no visual contact, so they have no clue what each other looks like.

Date: June 8

Platform: Netflix

“Barracuda Queens”

“Barracuda Queens” is a new series loosely inspired by real events. It is about a group of young women in the ’90s who get revenge on men who’ve done them wrong. Some of their methods of revenge include burglaries and more.

Date: June 8

Platform: Netflix

“Never Have I Ever” Season Four: The Final Season

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in “Never Have I Ever.” Courtesy Of Netflix

This coming-of-age series follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) throughout her high school career. This season will focus on senior year and Devi and her friends checking off everything on their bucket lists. There’s a new character joining the cast called Ethan, who is described as a bad boy.

Date: June 8

Platform: Netflix

“The Crowded Room”

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in “The Crowded Room.” Apple TV+

This ten-episode limited series stars Tom Holland, who is serving as the executive producer. It is about Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City. The shooting took place in 1979, and the story is told through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried).

Date: June 9

Platform: Apple TV +

“Bloodhounds”

This Korean series focuses on two young boxers that team up with a moneylender to take down the loan shark who takes advantage of those struggling financially.

Date: June 9

Platform: Netflix

“Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper”

This series follows Christian Cooper, a life-longer bird watcher who will take audiences on a journey to learn more about birds . He does whatever it takes to see birds from all around the globe. From New York City to Hawaii, he searches for birds everywhere.

Date: June 17/21

Platform: Disney +

“Secret Invasion”

Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion.” Courtesy of Marvel Studios

This new series is set in the present-day MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and it follows Nick Fury trying to stop an invasion of shapeshifting Skrulls. He and allies such as Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos work together to try and save humanity.

Date: June 21

Platform: Disney +

“The Bear” Season Two

“The Bear” returns for its second season. The series focuses on Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they try to transform their sandwich joint into something else. As the restaurant is stripped down, so are the layers of the characters. It’s all about the struggle to transform the restaurant from contractors and even redoing its menu.

Date: June 22

Platform: Hulu

“And Just Like That…” Season Two

Nicole Ari Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, Karen Pittman and Kristin Davis for Season Two of “And Just Like That.”

The “Sex and the City” reboot will be returning for its second season with 11 new episodes. The series will resume where it left off, highlighting the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends.

Date: June 22

Platform: Max

“Swagger” Season Two

“Swagger” returns for its second season and eight episodes. The series is about NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experience in the world of youth basketball. From corruption to ambition, this series covers it all.

Date: June 23

Platform: Apple TV +

“Hijack”

“Hijack” is a seven-episode series that shares a real-time journey of a hijacked plane. The plane is on a seven-hour trip to London. Authorities on the ground are trying to figure out everything happening.