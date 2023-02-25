11 New TV Shows to Watch and Stream in March 2023 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and More

In March, the spring solstice is ushering in a new slate of TV shows and the return of programs with new seasons. With the debut of new comedies, like “Unprisoned” and the final season of long-running shows like “Riverdale,” the month brings some hellos and goodbyes to TV and streaming.

Here’s what to watch this March:

“The Mandalorian”

Stream on March 1 on Disney +

Fan-favorite actor Pedro Pascal returns as the title character of the Disney+ series coming back for Season 3. The series is part of the Star Wars franchise and continues to receive praise from its audience.

“Sex/Life”

Streaming March 2 on Netflix

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series is about a woman’s complicated affair and her suburban family life. The show promises to offer just as much drama as the first season. Fans wonder what Season 2 has in store for the main character and her love triangle.

(L to R) Adam Demos as Brad Simon and Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly in Season 1 of “Sex/Life.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

“Next in Fashion”

Streaming March 3 on Netflix

Tan France returns for Season 2 of Netflix’s reality fashion competition series “Next in Fashion.” This time, he is joined by Gigi Hadid as his co-host. A new slate of designers duke it out for the top prize: $200,000 from Rent the Runway and an opportunity to launch a collection on the brand’s website.

(L to R) Host Gigi Hadid, guest judge Ashley Park, host Tan France, guest judge Jason Bolden in Season 2 of “Next in Fashion.” SPENCER PAZER/NETFLIX

“Perry Mason”

Streaming March 6 on HBO Max

The latest TV revival in the decades-long “Perry Mason” franchise returns for its second season on HBO Max. For fans of legal dramas and period pieces, this series kills two birds with one stone. Matthew Rhys returns as the show’s title character.

“You”

Streaming March 9 on Netflix

Part 2 of Season 4 of “You” continues to follow the main character Joe, played by Penn Badgley, on his London excursion. The psychological thriller is famous for keeping fans on its toes.

“Unprisoned”

Streaming March 10 on Hulu

Kerry Washington’s latest acting project stars her as a perfectionist, relationship therapist and single mom whose life changes when her father gets out of prison. The series is inspired by author Tracy McMillan’s life. Despite what sounds like a more dramatic undertone to the story, it’s a comedy.

“Ted Lasso”

Stream March 15 on Apple TV+

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis returns for Season 3 after an 18-month hiatus. Could Season 3 be a big Emmys contender come next awards season?

“Extrapolations”

Stream on March 17 on Apple TV+

A new anthology series from filmmaker Scott Z. Burns, the show looks at the effects of climate change on the planet. The lives of various characters are shown to interconnect. The debut season has an all-star cast including Meryl Streep and Forest Whitaker.

“Succession”

Streaming March 26 on HBO Max

The hit HBO Max series recently announced that the upcoming fourth season would be its last. Despite the collective fan mourning, the audience of “Succession” is waiting in anticipation to see how things turn out for the filthy rich Roys. Betrayal and scandal are expected as the usual themes for the series.

“The Big Door Prize”

Stream on March 29 on Apple TV+

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, this comedy tells the story of a small town turned upside down when a machine appears in the general store. The machine can reveal the true life potential of all the town’s residents. The first three episodes will premiere on March 29, with subsequent episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

“Riverdale”

Watch on March 29 on The CW

The final season of the long-running series based on the “Archie” comics’ characters arrives. As fans prepare to bid goodbye to the characters in the final chapter, fans are wondering what the writers have prepared for the last sendoff. The show’s main cast will all return for the final farewell.