NFL Mom Donna Kelce Shows Support for Her Sons in Custom Chiefs-Eagles Outfit at Super Bowl 2023

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, attended the 2023 Super Bowl between the two teams and managed to find a way to create an outfit that supported both of her sons.

Donna Kelce, mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for Roc Nation

For Sunday’s big game, the NFL mom wore a two-sided jacket with both of her sons’ jersey numbers — The Eagles number 62 and Jason’s name on the bottom right and the Chiefs’ number 87 and Travis’ name on the bottom left — with the name Kelce in the top center.

A detail of the shoes of Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce number 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce number 62 of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Donna didn’t just stop at the jacket. She also sported custom high-top sneakers: the right shoe featured 62 for Jason in Philadelphia Eagles’ green, white and silver color scheme, and the left shoe featured the Chiefs’ red and gold color scheme and 87 for Travis. Donna accessorized with a clear tote bag that also had both of her sons’ Jersey numbers on it.

Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce number 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce number 62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on from the sideline before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the Halftime Show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program included an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who also performed in ASL the music of Rihanna during the halftime show.