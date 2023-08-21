Everything to Know About the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris: Venues, New Sports and More

Preparations for the 2024 Olympics are well underway. The Summer Games, which take place one year from now, will be held in Paris, which previously hosted them in 1900 and in 1924.

A century later, Paris will become the second city to hold the Summer Games three times, following London, which hosted the Summer Olympics in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Ahead of next July, here’s a primer on the 2024 Olympic Games.

When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. The Paralympic Games begin two weeks later on Aug. 28 and end on Sept. 8.

The opening ceremony at the 1924 Olympics in Paris. Getty Images

How many Olympic venues are there?

Given that 32 different sports will be featured at the 2024 Olympics, not every event can take place in Paris proper. There are several venues for the 2024 Olympics, which include areas in and around Paris, as well as other cities in France and one island in French Polynesia.

Sports like fencing, triathlon and archery are among the events that will be played in Paris. The Ile-de-France region, the greater area surrounding Paris, will host mountain biking and golf, among others.

Equestrian sports will take place on the grounds of Versailles. Marseille and Nice, two coastal French cities, will be the settings for sailing and some soccer games. Tahiti is the farthest Olympic venue from Paris, hosting surfing.

Versailles’ massive gardens, which span nearly 2,000 acres, will host equestrian sports at the 2024 Olympics. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Are there any new Olympic sports?

There will be four new sports in addition to the 28 traditionally played at the Summer Olympics. Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing were originally featured at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and they’ll return in 2024. Breakdancing is the newest event to be added, making its Olympic debut in Paris.

How can you buy tickets to the Olympic Games?

Tickets for the 2024 Games are being sold in separate rounds. Each round, tickets for different sports go on sale. You can purchase a maximum of four or six tickets, depending on the event.

There are also travel and hospitality packages available, which include hotel bookings, premium seating, lounge access and ticket bundles.

What is LVMH’s involvement in the 2024 Olympics?

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is a premium partner of the 2024 Olympics. Chaumet, a jewelry brand owned by LVMH, will design medals, and the luxury conglomerate will sponsor several athletes, including French swimmer Léon Marchand.