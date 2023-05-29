OVS Joins the Donors List for the Emilia-Romagna Region Emergency

MORE HELP: After the widespread flooding in the Emilia Romagna region in Italy that caused at least 14 deaths and left thousands of people homeless, many brands have shown their support with donations to the affected populations.

The latest company to join the list is Italian apparel and retail chain OVS, which on Monday donated gift vouchers for the total amount of 150,000 euros to the municipalities of Cesena, Faenza, Forlì and Ravenna, most impacted by the damages.

Vouchers can be spent in OVS, Upim, Croff shops.

The fashion industry took action right after what happened in the region, which plays an important role in the Italian fashion and beauty supply chain.

In the past week, luxury conglomerate Kering made an undisclosed donation on behalf of its maisons, while automotive giant Ferrari has donated 1 million euros to the regional civil protection agency. An undisclosed donation also came from the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton group, to “give a concrete sign of solidarity,” said Antonio Belloni, LVMH group managing director.

Last Friday, Alberta Ferrett staged the brand’s resort 2024 runway show in Rimini after careful consideration and in agreement with the mayor of the town, as well as national institutions to demonstrate the resilience of the Romagna region. Aeffe Group, parent company of the brand, said it will make a donation benefiting associations active in the area as well as organize a charity auction for top clients of Alberta Ferretti’s special archival pieces.

The Italian government has earmarked 30 million euros in response to the disaster, which took place 11 years after the region was struck by back-to-back earthquakes in 2012.

Last week’s exceptional rainfall is believed to have equaled half the annual average.