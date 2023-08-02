Ozempic Pills Are Now Available: How to Get the Popular Weight Loss Drug and What You Need to Know, According to a Doctor

Ozempic has cultivated a following among the celebrity set since its initial release in 2017. Stars like Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer have discussed their experience with the medication, which is now available in pill form.

Originally, Ozempic was an injection intended for those with Type 2 diabetes. The medication’s active ingredient, semaglutide, reduces blood sugar levels and promotes weight loss in obese or overweight individuals who do not have diabetes. The drug makes users feel fuller longer, therefore cutting back cravings.

While Ozempic’s popularity may suggest its use as a “miracle” weight loss drug, it is prescribed in conjunction with proper diet and exercise habits.

“The best way to lose weight with semaglutide is by engaging in a healthy lifestyle,” Dr. Azza Halim told WWD. Halim specializes in aesthetic medicine, working out of offices in Florida, Chicago and California.

“I tell my patients prior to prescribing [Ozempic] that they must follow a diet and exercise plan so that once they are off the medication, they do not regain weight,” Halim explained, emphasizing that this is the only sustainable method for long-term weight loss.

The oral version of Ozempic, Rybelsus, is great for those who have a phobia of needles. Both medications are equally effective — the main difference between the two is that Rybelsus is taken daily and Ozempic is injected weekly.

Side effects from Rybelsus may include nausea, headaches, tiredness or dizziness. It’s also best to budget for the drug, which requires a prescription, if it isn’t covered by an insurance provider, as the pills can cost close to $1,000.

In terms of diet and exercise, Halim recommends that patients eat more fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains, as they provide vital nutrients for maintaining a healthy body weight. She also suggests cutting out processed foods and sugary drinks. Those taking Ozempic should plan to exercise 30 minutes a day at least three times a week, according to Halim’s prescription.

“The body does not clear itself of semagludtide for about five weeks,” she said. “That being said, as with any fad diet or diet pills, there is no miracle weight loss pill, as once anything is stopped then one will regain the weight unless they have adjusted dietary habits.”