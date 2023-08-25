Paige Lorenze Hosts First-Ever Dairy Boy Pop-Up in Soho, Debuts New Denim Line

For one weekend only, Paige Lorenze is bringing a piece of Connecticut’s countryside to New York City. Dairy Boy, a clothing brand she launched in 2021, is hosting its first-ever pop-up at 21 Spring St. in Soho this Saturday and Sunday.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Dairy Boy fans will be able to sample Lorenze’s new denim line and shop several exclusive pieces pegged to the U.S. Open.

The influencer, who grew up in rural New England, has cashed in on the bucolic way of life that small town USA offers. With outdoorsy aesthetics like cottagecore and coastal cowgirl taking TikTok by storm, Lorenze has honed in on a brand that is simultaneously trendy and true to who she is.

“There’s so many people doing city content,” Lorenze tells WWD. “I think romanticizing the suburbs was kind of refreshing for some people. That’s what my lifestyle brand is about — good, simple things.”

Paige Lorenze for Dairy Boy.

Although she’s a farm girl at heart, visiting New York is somewhat of a homecoming for Lorenze, who lived in the city while attending the New School. Her first apartment was just across the street from the Dairy Boy pop-up, which sits on a secluded corner of Lower Manhattan’s trendiest enclave.

“I was needing something else,” explains Lorenze, who relocated to her home state of Connecticut in 2021. “I really was following my hobbies. I like to garden. I like to horseback ride. I just couldn’t do any of those things in New York City.”

Dairy Boy’s offerings of cozy loungewear and embroidered caps are based on Lorenze’s wardrobe staples, so denim felt like a natural expansion.

Lorenze spent a year honing in on the cut, color and fit of her first Dairy Boy jeans, which are inspired by her affinity for vintage denim. Retailing for $160, they’ll be exclusively available to purchase at the pop-up before launching on the brand’s website next month.

“So many girls don’t want to go vintage shopping, or they don’t want to go dig through racks and get their jeans altered,” Lorenze says. “I wanted to make something that looked like you stole your boyfriend’s jeans and they fit perfectly.”

Available in sizes 23 to 40, Lorenze’s debut denim line is intended for unisex wear. Other exclusive items on sale at the Dairy Boy pop-up include U.S. Open-themed graphic tees and sweats, as well as a creamy new colorway of the brand’s bestselling realtree camo loungewear.

Paige Lorenze for Dairy Boy. Dairy Boy

Fans will also be able to get their hands on Dairy Boy’s home collection, including their latest candles: Forty Love and Coastline (each $55).

Lorenze’s personal touches are apparent in the pop-up’s chic decor — think lived-in leather upholstery, cowhide rugs and wooden crates of vintage racquets.

“My vision was to try to bring a piece of home here,” says Lorenze. “It’s really cool to see it come to life.”