×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Pharrell Williams’s 2004 Millionaire Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

The musician and creative was announced as Louis Vuitton's menswear director Tuesday, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

Pharrell Williams and Nigo show off the sunglasses they designed *Exclusive* ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)
PARIS - OCTOBER 10: Music producer Pharrell Williams and guest arrive at the Louis Vuitton fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Pret-a-Porter) Spring/Summer 2005 on October 10, 2004 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage)
Pharrell Williams during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine Host Party for Nigo Interview Magazine Cover at Louis Vuitton - Soho in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z during Louis Vuitton and Interview Magazine Host Party for Pharrell Williams and Nigo to Celebrate Their Sunglasses Collection at Louis Vuitton - Soho in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)
FRANCE - OCTOBER 09: People At Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2006 Fashion Show - On October 9Th, 2005 - In Paris, France - Here, Pharell Williams And Gillian Anderson (Photo by Serge BENHAMOU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
View ALL 16 Photos

Today, Louis Vuitton announced Pharrell Williams as the brand’s new men’s creative director.

Best known for his work in music, Williams has also worked in fashion, beauty and other industries — and his relationship with Louis Vuitton is long-standing. In 2004, Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton and Nigo for a sunglass collection under the name Millionaire.

Upon the announcement of Williams’ appointment as artistic director, Pietro Beccari, the brand’s chairman and CEO, issued a statement saying, “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Artistic Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Related Galleries

Williams’ collaboration with Nigo and Louis Vuitton was done under then-creative director Marc Jacobs. In 2008, Williams collaborated with the brand again on jewelry, working with Louis Vuitton’s then-jewelry consultant Camille Miceli for the Blason collection, which included diamond rings and a diamond bracelet.

Pharrell Williams, wearing "The Millionaire" design from his line of sunglasses *Exclusive* ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)
Pharrell Williams, wearing “The Millionaire” design from his line of sunglasses. FilmMagic

While Williams’ first collaboration with Louis Vuitton was 19 years ago, the demand for his Millionaire sunglass collaboration continues. A quick search on Google shows that the shades are available on resale sites, like Grailed, among others. Originally the frames were $1,200 when they first debuted in 2004. Now, they have asking prices from $1,500 to upward of $4,000 on some sites.

For those looking for something at a slightly more accessible price point, Williams’ predecessor at Louis Vuitton, the late and legendary Virgil Abloh, redesigned the Millionaire sunglasses for spring 2019, calling them the 1.1 Millionaires. These are currently available on Louis Vuitton’s website with a price point of $890. The sunglasses feature a deep beveled front and bright contrast color thanks to the detailed gold-color monogram pattern along the top.

With search interest for the sunglasses at their peak, they are expected to flood resale sites in the next few days.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Hot Summer Bags

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pharrell Williams X Louis Vuitton Sunglasses Spike in Search Interest

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad