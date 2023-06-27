Pride 2023: What the LGBTQ Marches and Parades Looked Like Around the World

The Stonewall Riots began in New York City on June 28, 1969, when homosexuality was still considered a criminal offense in the state. The LGBTQ community chose to fight back against police raids at the Stonewall Inn in West Village, New York, starting a six-day riot.

The event is credited with sparking the modern LGBTQ rights movement, which led to the creation of Pride marches around the world. The date of the riot is also the reason why June is considered Pride Month in different countries.

Over the decades, the NYC Pride March and other demonstrations around the world have evolved into a celebration marked by celebrity grand marshals and parties throughout the city. Here, WWD takes a look at Pride around the world.

West Hollywood, California

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2023 L.A. Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

West Hollywood Pride was marked not only by a parade featuring celebrities like Niecy Nash-Betts and Melissa McCarthy but also featured a Pride in the Park concert with headliners Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Washington, D.C.

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at the Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Washington’s Pride is known as Capital Pride. This year, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited thousands of guests to celebrate Pride Month with a performance by pop singer Betty Who.

When Biden took office in 2021, he appointed Pete Buttigieg as his Secretary of Transportation, making him the highest-ranking openly gay politician in the line of presidential succession.

London

Hannah Graf and Jake Graf pose at the Southbank for the Pride in London x TMW 2023 Never March Alone Campaign on June 2 in London. Getty Images for Pride in London

For Pride this year, London teamed up with TMW for the Never March Alone campaign. The campaign featured a series of portraits representing trans people alongside their families. It was considered a revolutionary moment for trans visibility.

New York City

Adam Lambert and Christina Aguilera perform during Pride Island at Brooklyn Army Terminal on June 25 in New York City. Getty Images

New York City is home to one of the largest Pride marches in the world, taking place through multiple neighborhoods and ending in the West Village blocks from the historic site of Stonewall. In addition to the parade, the NYC Pride March is marked by multiple events throughout the city, with performances and concerts.

Christina Aguilera headlined the highly anticipated Pride Island performing alongside Adam Lambert. In addition to the main Pride March, there was also the Queer Liberation March, a protest that goes on as an anti-corporate response to pride.

Toronto

People take part in the 2023 annual Toronto Pride Parade on June 25 in Toronto. Getty Images

In Toronto, the annual Pride parade is a celebration where LGBTQ community members and their allies take to the streets to celebrate the nation’s continued progress for gay rights.

York, England

People take part in the York Pride Parade on June 3 in York, England. York Pride is North Yorkshire’s biggest LGBTQ celebration. Getty Images

York Pride marks North Yorkshire’s biggest LGBTQ celebration. Their event started at York Minsters and ended at a main Festival site, where guests got to spend the day celebrating with other LBGTQ community members and allies.

Jerusalem, Israel

People participate in the 21st annual LGBTQ Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance on June 1 in Jerusalem, Israel. Getty Images

Jerusalem’s march was both a momentous occasion and a protest. The annual event attracted as many as 15,000 people marching, and while Israel has its first openly gay speaker of parliament, right-wing and religious counter-protests also occurred.

Bangkok

Nattawut Saikua, Chonlanan Srikaew and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, members of the Pheu Thai party, attend a Pride parade on June 4 in Bangkok. Getty Images

In Thailand, LGBTQ citizens still face discrimination and same-sex couples aren’t eligible for some of the legal protections as opposite-sex couples. This year’s Pride parade was attended by members of the Pheu Thai party, who are advocating for more LGBTQ rights.

São Paulo

São Paulo’s Pride Parade in São Paulo on June 11. NurPhoto via Getty Images

São Paulo’s Pride parade is one of the largest in the entire world, where millions of attendees globally descend on the city. The event once broke the record for being the most attended Pride event in the world. 2023 was no exception, as attendees packed the streets.