Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn’s Dresses Go On Sale for ‘Legends: Hollywood & Royalty’ Auction Hosted by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies

Dresses once worn by Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly are hitting the auction block next month in a sale staged by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies.

Entitled “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty,” the auction also features props from films like “Star Wars” and “Alien,” as well as a collection of items formerly owned by Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart.

Three of Princess Diana’s gowns are included in the sale. The first, a red silk Bruce Oldfield gown, was worn by the late royal twice. Featuring gold checkered threading, a plunging neckline and shoulder pads, Oldfield’s bold frock is emblematic of the Princess’ “Dynasty Di” era.

Princess Diana attends the London premiere of “When Harry Met Sally” in 1989. UK Press via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales first wore the gown at the London premiere of “When Harry Met Sally” in 1989. Two years later, she sported it to another movie premiere in London: the comedy “Hot Shots.”

One of Diana’s Catherine Walker ensembles is going up for auction. While attending a gala in Toronto in 1991, the Princess wore a green and black gown with an asymmetrical waistline. It’s estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

Finally, a black and white gown, also by Walker, is for sale. The strapless silk frock, which Diana wore at a private function, features velvet bands around the bodice and hips.

Princess Diana at a 1991 gala in Toronto. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

A series of silver screen costumes worn by Hepburn, Kelly and Judy Garland are included in the “Legends” auction. The most notable is a pink Givenchy dress of Hepburn’s from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, the silk satin organza costume is embellished with sequins, beads and gold tassel appliques.

Also up for sale is a lilac gingham cocktail dress worn by Kelly in “Mogambo,” as well as a puff-sleeve wedding gown of Garland’s from “The Pirate.”

José Luis de Vilallonga and Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Those interested in bidding can register online on Julien’s website. The auctions take place in Beverly Hills on September 6, 7 and 8 at 257 N. Canon Drive. Several lots are on public display at this location until September 5.