Friday's Digital Daily: August 4, 2023

Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn’s Dresses Go On Sale for ‘Legends: Hollywood & Royalty’ Auction Hosted by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies

Those interested in bidding can register online on Julien's website.

Princess Diana attends the London premiere of "When Harry Met Sally" in 1989.
Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day, 1981.
Princess Diana, during her visit to the headquarters of the local police force at Cheltenham, England, 1981.
Prince Charles with Princess Diana, holding newborn Prince William, 1982.
Princes Diana of Wales casts a glance at Prince Charles as he speaks at a press conference at the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, 1985.
Dresses once worn by Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly are hitting the auction block next month in a sale staged by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies.

Entitled “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty,” the auction also features props from films like “Star Wars” and “Alien,” as well as a collection of items formerly owned by Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart.

Three of Princess Diana’s gowns are included in the sale. The first, a red silk Bruce Oldfield gown, was worn by the late royal twice. Featuring gold checkered threading, a plunging neckline and shoulder pads, Oldfield’s bold frock is emblematic of the Princess’ “Dynasty Di” era.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 30: Diana Princess of Wales attends the Premiere of When Harry met Sally, in London's West End, on November 30, 1989 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)
Princess Diana attends the London premiere of “When Harry Met Sally” in 1989. UK Press via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales first wore the gown at the London premiere of “When Harry Met Sally” in 1989. Two years later, she sported it to another movie premiere in London: the comedy “Hot Shots.”

One of Diana’s Catherine Walker ensembles is going up for auction. While attending a gala in Toronto in 1991, the Princess wore a green and black gown with an asymmetrical waistline. It’s estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

Finally, a black and white gown, also by Walker, is for sale. The strapless silk frock, which Diana wore at a private function, features velvet bands around the bodice and hips.

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 26: Princess Of Wales In Toronto,canada At The Royal York Hotel For A Gala Dinner Hosted By The Lester B Pearson College. Wearing A Green And Black Silk Crepe Evening Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker. With Her At Right Is Bodyguard Colin Trimming (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Diana at a 1991 gala in Toronto. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

A series of silver screen costumes worn by Hepburn, Kelly and Judy Garland are included in the “Legends” auction. The most notable is a pink Givenchy dress of Hepburn’s from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Designed by Hubert de Givenchy, the silk satin organza costume is embellished with sequins, beads and gold tassel appliques.

Also up for sale is a lilac gingham cocktail dress worn by Kelly in “Mogambo,” as well as a puff-sleeve wedding gown of Garland’s from “The Pirate.”

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S, from left: Jose Luis de Vilallonga, Audrey Hepburn, 1961
José Luis de Vilallonga and Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Those interested in bidding can register online on Julien’s website. The auctions take place in Beverly Hills on September 6, 7 and 8 at 257 N. Canon Drive. Several lots are on public display at this location until September 5.

ad