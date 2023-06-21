×
A24 Shares Glamorous First Teaser for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Biopic Featuring Recreation of Priscilla Presley’s Iconic Wedding Dress

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star in the upcoming film.

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in "Priscilla."
(Original Caption) 3/26/1957-Memphis, TN-A thoughtful Elvis Presley leans against a massive pillar on the front porch of his traditional southern-style home, "Graceland," at Whitehaven, near Memphis.
(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Presley, Elvis*08.01.1935-16.08.1977+Singer, actor, USA Elvis with Rolls Royce in front of his villa 'Graceland' in Memphis, Tennessee (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY; driving out the gates of Graceland c.early 1970s (Photo by RB/Redferns)
Elvis Presley's car collection (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love” is getting the biopic treatment. On Wednesday, A24 revealed the first teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film, “Priscilla.”

The 45-second snippet opens with a young Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny) as she prepares for her wedding day. In the style of Coppola’s pastel milieu, she paints on graphic eyeliner and peach lipstick before spritzing her towering bouffant with Aqua Net.

The teaser is interspersed with clips of Priscilla before and after her marriage to Elvis, including her teenage years, his military service and eventually, the birth of the couple’s daughter, Lisa Marie. It also displays the film’s spot-on recreations of Graceland and Priscilla’s iconic baby-doll wedding dress.

(Original Caption) Las Vegas, Nevada, Entertainer, Elvis Presley cuts wedding cake with his bride, the former Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, May 1, 1967.
Priscilla and Elvis Presley on their wedding day. Bettmann Archive

Priscilla and Elvis famously tied the knot in 1967. The bride wore a custom-made gown by MGM tailor Lambert Marks, which featured lace and pearl embroidery. Priscilla’s matrimonial ensemble was topped with a three-foot tulle veil and rhinestone tiara.

Elvis and Priscilla met on a German army base in the late ’50s. Priscilla was just 14, while Elvis was 10 years her senior. At the time, Priscilla’s stepfather served in the United States Air Force.

Coppola’s latest project is based on Priscilla’s 1985 autobiography “Elvis and Me.” Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria” fame plays the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Priscilla,” due later this year, follows Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, “Elvis.” Coppola’s version, however, focuses on Priscilla’s relationship with Elvis, rather than his life and career.

Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, prepare to leave the hospital with their new daughter, Lisa Marie. Memphis, Tennessee, February 5, 1968.
Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968. Bettmann Archive

The new teaser is set to Spectrum’s 1992 tune “How You Satisfy Me,” suggesting that “Priscilla” will feature an anachronistic soundtrack similar to Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette.”

The director has already compared “Priscilla” to her 2006 film, which won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

“I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland,” Coppola said in a 2022 interview. “She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similar to Marie Antoinette.”

Coppola previously collaborated with A24 on “The Bling Ring” (2013) and “On The Rocks” (2020). The buzzy production company is behind indie hits like “Lady Bird” and “Midsommar.”

