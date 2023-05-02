‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’ Explained: How to Watch, Premiere Date, Cast and Why It’s Happening

“Before the Bridgertons came the love story that changed the ton…,” is the description of Shonda Rhimes‘ latest creation, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which premieres on Thursday.

The Bridgerton-verse prequel revolves around Queen Charlotte’s ascent to power and how her union with King George triggered a remarkable romance and a societal revolution. It lays the groundwork for the world of the Ton that is inherited by the characters in “Bridgerton.”

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury on “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The “Bridgerton” series has made a significant impact on pop culture, as it has gained a massive following worldwide since its release on Netflix. The show has been praised for its diverse casting, intricate costumes and engaging storytelling, which has sparked a renewed interest in historical romance dramas.

The show’s popularity has also led to a surge in book sales of the “Bridgerton” series by Julia Quinn, and it has opened up new opportunities for actors and creators of color in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, the show has inspired numerous social media trends and fan communities, solidifying its place in popular culture.

WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the new historical drama executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Tom Verica and Betsy Beers.

Why make the “Bridgerton” spin-off?

Queen Charlotte was a character specifically created for the “Bridgerton” TV series, as she did not appear in Quinn’s original novels. Golda Rosheuvel plays the queen in the first two seasons, and her portrayal has gained immense popularity among fans due to her fashion sense, epic hairstyles and resolute leadership while facing various challenges.

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George on “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” NICK WALL/NETFLIX

Who’s set to star in the “Bridgerton” prequel?

The upcoming “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” series will feature Golda Rosheuval as Queen Charlotte (older years), Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton reprising their roles from the original “Bridgerton” series.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in “Bridgerton” season two. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Netflix has also announced a new cast for the show, including India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, along with Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

When and where can you watch “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”?

The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday.

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta on “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

What’s next for the “Bridgerton” franchise?

Rhimes and Quinn are expanding the “Bridgerton” literary universe with the addition of “Queen Charlotte,” which will be released in tandem with the Netflix series. The book will be on sale on Tuesday. Season three of “Bridgerton” has not yet been announced.