How to Bring Quiet Luxury Into Your Home: The Fashion Trend Brings ‘Stealth Wealth’ Dress Codes to Interior Design

Quiet luxury, also known as “stealth wealth,” is one of the latest trends taking fashion by storm. Now it’s entering the home space.

The minimalist aesthetic can be summed up by the phrase “money talks, wealth whispers.” Quiet luxury replaces ostentatious displays with subtle high-end staples, eschewing gaudy accents and logo prints typically associated with the upper class.

Gwyneth Paltrow channeled quiet luxury in her court case earlier this year over her skiing accident, while the conniving cast of characters on “Succession” dressed in understated, yet expensive basics by brands like Ralph Lauren, Max Mara and Loro Piana.

The versatility of quiet luxury makes it easily translatable into interior design. Here, WWD explains how to bring the trend to your home.

Color palette

Rather than going for bold shades, focus on neutral tones of taupe or beige, balancing them with lighter shades like white and cream. Darker hues including navy, olive green, brown, gray and black are also synonymous with quiet luxury.

Quiet luxury interior. Getty Images

Textures

Embracing comfort is a key aspect of quiet luxury. Cozy fabrics such as linen, velvet and shearling can be incorporated in upholstery, curtains and bedding. Adding some knit blankets to your sleep and living spaces will also get the job done.

For solid surfaces, lean into stone and wood finishes. Textures such as marble, travertine, oak and timber can modernize any space while simultaneously referencing classic aspects of design.

Furniture

Nothing says quiet luxury like quality investment pieces. Rather than giving into current trends, seek out furnishings that will stand the test of time. Crisp, clean lines are a focal point of this aesthetic, so leave behind any standout accents — read: gold leaf and baroque moulding.

Quiet luxury interior. Getty Images

Decor

Quiet luxury decor, much like the rest of the aesthetic, relies on simplicity. Pick out simple, abstract prints to cover your wall or accent pillows with minimalistic patterns. To up the comfort factor, opt for soft lighting.

Brands

Retailers like Restoration Hardware, CB2 and West Elm have plenty of furniture and decor options in line with the quiet luxury trend. If you want to get the quiet luxury look on a budget, home lines at Zara and H&M offer simple, yet sophisticated decor options at affordable prices.

Vintage pieces are also a great way to channel quiet luxury. Search for midcentury modern and postmodern styles to achieve a sleek look.