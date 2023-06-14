A First Look at Prime Video’s ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

The adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s LGBTQ+ romance novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” arrives on Prime Video on Aug. 11. The highly anticipated film tells the story of a fictional U.S. president’s son and a fictional heir to England’s throne and their journey from enemies to lovers.

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, the president’s son, while Nicholas Galitzine takes on the role of the fictional Prince Henry.

In April, Prime Video teased the first poster for the film, followed by a more detailed poster revealed in May.

Now, Prime Video has released the first set of stills from the movie showing some key moments from the book that come to life — and the movie’s costumes — revealing a glimpse of how costume designers dressed the son of a fictional president and a fictional British heir.

WWD takes a closer look at the first looks of the film’s franchise.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The cake scene is one of the most famous scenes in the novel — Alex and Prince Henry crashing into a cake becomes the catalyst for their friendship and eventual relationship throughout the novel. Two classic tuxedos suffer the fate of ruining the dessert.

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Prince Henry appears to take a classic preppy approach to style in slacks, a button-up shirt and classic loafers. Ellie Bamber, who plays Prince Henry’s sister, Princess Bea, looks to take day dress inspiration from British royal family members like Catherine, Princess of Wales, in an ankle-length floral print dress.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

In a party scene, Alex, Prince Henry, along with Percy, played by Malcolm Atobrah, and Nora, played by Rachel Hilson, all showcase very individual styles.

Prince Henry is diplomatic in a Savile Row navy suit with a red power tie, Percy and Alex take a more flamboyant approach in floral print blazers and Nora keeps it fiery in red.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Tailored pieces play a large role in the movie.

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Sarah Shahi plays the deputy chief of staff Zahra Bankston in the movie. The first still of Zahra shows her in a sleeveless belted waist sheath dress.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Uma Thurman portrays President Ellen Claremont in the film. Only one still of her character has been revealed so far, showing the fictional female president in a silk blouse.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

For the main couple’s more casual moments, Henry seems to prefer the simplicity of a hoodie while Alex likes a denim jacket. The duo’s contrasting styles symbolize the different yet similar worlds they come from.