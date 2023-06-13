×
Royal Ascot: History, Hats and More Facts About British High Society’s Favorite Equestrian Event

The annual races date back to the 19th century.

Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend Royal Ascot in 2013 in Ascot, England.
Fashion at Royal Ascot - Ladies Day - a woman shows off her style of dress and hat. (Photo by Staff /Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 17: Ascot Fashions by Schiaparelli, 13 June 193 Ascot Fashions by Schiaparelli, 13 June 1934. Elsa Schiaparelli (1890-1973), a French fashion designer whose designs were inventive and sensational, she was noted for her sense of colour including 'shocking pink', and her original use of traditional fabrics. Schiaparelli featured zips and buttons and made outrageous hats. Photograph by James Jarche (1891-1965). (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret drive from Buckingham Palace on their way to the first day's meeting of Royal Ascot. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Bunty Kinsman at Royal Ascot. 19th June 1962. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Forget the Kentucky DerbyRoyal Ascot is the horse race to end all horse races. The annual equestrian spectacle has taken place for more than 200 years, making it one of the oldest tournaments in history.

Known for its ties to British nobility, the weeklong Royal Ascot is Britain’s most popular race, seeing around 300,000 guests each year. Queen Elizabeth II was a regular at the event, and it was also attended by celebrities and socialites.

This year, Royal Ascot takes place from June 20 to 24. Ahead of the 2023 festivities, learn more about Royal Ascot’s history, traditions and dress code.

What is Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot is a five-day horse racing event that takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, which is about an hour outside of London. It consists of several rounds, including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the King’s Stand Stakes and the Prince of Wales’ Stakes.

Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711. The British monarch was a fan of horse racing, a sport that has also interested many other royals.

It wasn’t until 1807, though, that the first incarnation of Royal Ascot took place. This year saw the introduction of the Gold Cup, the event’s coveted trophy. Ascot Racecourse is still property of the Crown, but it was officially opened to the public in 1813.

Each day, Royal Ascot begins with a royal procession, a tradition started by King George IV in 1825.

What is the dress code?

While all guests are expected to come in formal daywear, the exact dress code is determined by enclosure. There are four different seating sections, or enclosures, at Royal Ascot: the Royal Enclosure, the Queen Anne Enclosure, the Village Enclosure and the Windsor Enclosure. The latter three are open to the public, while the Royal Enclosure is intended only for British royalty and their guests.

The dress code for the Royal Enclosure requires that ladies wear dresses, skirts or jumpsuits that hit at the knee or below. Women are also permitted to wear trousers. Hats are absolutely mandatory and must have a diameter of four or more inches.

Men in the Royal Enclosure must wear black, gray or navy suits with a waistcoat and necktie. Black top hats are a necessity, as are black shoes and socks that cover the ankle.

As for the Queen Anne and Village enclosures, women are expected to wear dresses, suits or tops and skirts, but there aren’t any specific length requirements. Jumpsuits are also allowed, but they must not be shorter than knee length. Hats, headpieces and fascinators of any size are mandatory. Women in these enclosures cannot wear strapless, halter, one-shoulder or off-the-shoulder styles, or sheer fabrics or visible midriffs.

In the Queen Anne Enclosure, men have to wear full-length two- or three-piece matching suits, a collared shirt, necktie and socks that cover the ankle. Meanwhile, in the Village Enclosure, men don’t have to wear matching blazers and trousers, though they must be full-length. Like in the Queen Anne Enclosure, a collared shirt, necktie and socks that cover the ankle are required. In both enclosures, men are forbidden from wearing bow ties, neckerchiefs, denim, sneakers or shorts.

The Village Enclosure has the least-strict dress code, permitting any kind of formal wear for women and men.

Who attends Royal Ascot?

As its name implies, the British royal family are regular Royal Ascot attendees. Queen Elizabeth II owned several winning racehorses that competed at the event.

Over the years, many celebrities have also appeared at Royal Ascot, including Joan Collins, Elizabeth Hurley and Helen Mirren.

Tickets can be purchased by members of the public.

Notable Royal Ascot looks (and hats) through the years

1934

UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 17: Ascot Fashions by Schiaparelli, 13 June 193 Ascot Fashions by Schiaparelli, 13 June 1934. Elsa Schiaparelli (1890-1973), a French fashion designer whose designs were inventive and sensational, she was noted for her sense of colour including 'shocking pink', and her original use of traditional fabrics. Schiaparelli featured zips and buttons and made outrageous hats. Photograph by James Jarche (1891-1965). (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images)
Ascot fashions by Schiaparelli in 1934. SSPL via Getty Images

Known for eccentric, often surrealist designs, Elsa Schiaparelli became a major name in fashion in the 1930s. She produced a line of dresses and hats fit for Royal Ascot in 1934.

1955

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret drive from Buckingham Palace on their way to the first day's meeting of Royal Ascot. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret travel to Royal Ascot in 1955. PA Images via Getty Images

Just three years after taking the throne, Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret attended Royal Ascot. Both sported cloche hats characteristic of the 1950s.

1962

Bunty Kinsman at Royal Ascot. 19th June 1962. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Bunty Kinsman at Royal Ascot in 1962. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

As avant-garde fashion trends grew in popularity, they were reflected even in Royal Ascot hats. Pictured above, socialite Bunty Kinsman wears a wide brim topper reminiscent of a bouquet.

1990

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 20: Diana, Princess of Wales, attends the second day of Royal Ascot on June 20, 1990 in Ascot, England. The Princess wears a Catherine Walker suit. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
Princess Diana at Royal Ascot in 1990. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales’ impeccable sense of style obviously extended to Royal Ascot. In 1990, Diana paired a pink and purple Catherine Walker skirt suit with a matching chapeau by Phillip Sommerville.

2018

The Duchess of Sussex during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot in 2018. PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex attended her first Royal Ascot wearing a white Givenchy dress and a hat by Philip Treacy.

2021

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II (wearing her Cartier diamond Palm Leaf Brooch, which belonged to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother) holds a racecard as she attends day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2021 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot in 2021. Getty Images

The late monarch wore a mint skirt suit and a matching floral hat while attending her final Royal Ascot. Affixed to the lapel of her blazer was a Cartier diamond brooch that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

2022

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Ascot in 2022. Getty Images

Kate Middleton channeled a Royal Ascot look worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in 1988. Middleton’s updated take on the polka dot ensemble included an Alessandra Rich dress and a Sally-Ann Provan hat.

