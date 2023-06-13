Royal Ascot: History, Hats and More Facts About British High Society’s Favorite Equestrian Event

Forget the Kentucky Derby — Royal Ascot is the horse race to end all horse races. The annual equestrian spectacle has taken place for more than 200 years, making it one of the oldest tournaments in history.

Known for its ties to British nobility, the weeklong Royal Ascot is Britain’s most popular race, seeing around 300,000 guests each year. Queen Elizabeth II was a regular at the event, and it was also attended by celebrities and socialites.

This year, Royal Ascot takes place from June 20 to 24. Ahead of the 2023 festivities, learn more about Royal Ascot’s history, traditions and dress code.

What is Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot is a five-day horse racing event that takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, which is about an hour outside of London. It consists of several rounds, including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the King’s Stand Stakes and the Prince of Wales’ Stakes.

Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711. The British monarch was a fan of horse racing, a sport that has also interested many other royals.

It wasn’t until 1807, though, that the first incarnation of Royal Ascot took place. This year saw the introduction of the Gold Cup, the event’s coveted trophy. Ascot Racecourse is still property of the Crown, but it was officially opened to the public in 1813.

Each day, Royal Ascot begins with a royal procession, a tradition started by King George IV in 1825.

What is the dress code?

While all guests are expected to come in formal daywear, the exact dress code is determined by enclosure. There are four different seating sections, or enclosures, at Royal Ascot: the Royal Enclosure, the Queen Anne Enclosure, the Village Enclosure and the Windsor Enclosure. The latter three are open to the public, while the Royal Enclosure is intended only for British royalty and their guests.

The dress code for the Royal Enclosure requires that ladies wear dresses, skirts or jumpsuits that hit at the knee or below. Women are also permitted to wear trousers. Hats are absolutely mandatory and must have a diameter of four or more inches.

Men in the Royal Enclosure must wear black, gray or navy suits with a waistcoat and necktie. Black top hats are a necessity, as are black shoes and socks that cover the ankle.

As for the Queen Anne and Village enclosures, women are expected to wear dresses, suits or tops and skirts, but there aren’t any specific length requirements. Jumpsuits are also allowed, but they must not be shorter than knee length. Hats, headpieces and fascinators of any size are mandatory. Women in these enclosures cannot wear strapless, halter, one-shoulder or off-the-shoulder styles, or sheer fabrics or visible midriffs.

In the Queen Anne Enclosure, men have to wear full-length two- or three-piece matching suits, a collared shirt, necktie and socks that cover the ankle. Meanwhile, in the Village Enclosure, men don’t have to wear matching blazers and trousers, though they must be full-length. Like in the Queen Anne Enclosure, a collared shirt, necktie and socks that cover the ankle are required. In both enclosures, men are forbidden from wearing bow ties, neckerchiefs, denim, sneakers or shorts.

The Village Enclosure has the least-strict dress code, permitting any kind of formal wear for women and men.

Who attends Royal Ascot?

As its name implies, the British royal family are regular Royal Ascot attendees. Queen Elizabeth II owned several winning racehorses that competed at the event.

Over the years, many celebrities have also appeared at Royal Ascot, including Joan Collins, Elizabeth Hurley and Helen Mirren.

Tickets can be purchased by members of the public.

Notable Royal Ascot looks (and hats) through the years

1934

Ascot fashions by Schiaparelli in 1934. SSPL via Getty Images

Known for eccentric, often surrealist designs, Elsa Schiaparelli became a major name in fashion in the 1930s. She produced a line of dresses and hats fit for Royal Ascot in 1934.

1955

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret travel to Royal Ascot in 1955. PA Images via Getty Images

Just three years after taking the throne, Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret attended Royal Ascot. Both sported cloche hats characteristic of the 1950s.

1962

Bunty Kinsman at Royal Ascot in 1962. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

As avant-garde fashion trends grew in popularity, they were reflected even in Royal Ascot hats. Pictured above, socialite Bunty Kinsman wears a wide brim topper reminiscent of a bouquet.

1990

Princess Diana at Royal Ascot in 1990. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales’ impeccable sense of style obviously extended to Royal Ascot. In 1990, Diana paired a pink and purple Catherine Walker skirt suit with a matching chapeau by Phillip Sommerville.

2018

Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot in 2018. PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex attended her first Royal Ascot wearing a white Givenchy dress and a hat by Philip Treacy.

2021

Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot in 2021. Getty Images

The late monarch wore a mint skirt suit and a matching floral hat while attending her final Royal Ascot. Affixed to the lapel of her blazer was a Cartier diamond brooch that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

2022

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Ascot in 2022. Getty Images

Kate Middleton channeled a Royal Ascot look worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in 1988. Middleton’s updated take on the polka dot ensemble included an Alessandra Rich dress and a Sally-Ann Provan hat.