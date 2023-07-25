Ryan Gosling’s Ken Wears Three Gold Tag Heuer Watches at Once in the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Since the “Barbie” film release on Friday, fans have been dissecting the characters’ outfits, including Ken’s wardrobe. In one scene, the character, played by Ryan Gosling, wears three watches at once. The accessories choice is used to reflect director Greta Gerwig’s comment about the patriarchy.

Spoiler alert: While visiting the real world with Margot Robbie’s Barbie, a woman stops to ask Ken what time it is. He’s astounded that a woman would ever think to ask him such a question, considering how Kens are relegated to just idolizing the Barbies back in Barbieland. As a result, when he rushes back to Barbieland and embraces the patriarchy, he straps on not one, not two but three Tag Heuer Carrera gold watches.

The Tag Heuer Carrera reference 1158 CHN.

The specific choice of Tag Heuer comes as no surprise as Gosling has been an ambassador for the brand since 2021 and has worked to place the brand in his films. In “Gray Man,” his character also wore a Tag Heuer Carrera watch.

The Tag Heuer reference 110.515.

For his character Ken, Gosling selected three gold Tag Heuer watches. Among the pieces is the original reference 1158 CHN from 1971 enhanced with a solid 18-karat gold bracelet. Another noteworthy timepiece is the reference 110.515, dating back to 1974, featuring a barrel-shaped case with a sunray-brushed finish and an engraved Côte de Genève dial. Completing the trio is the Carrera reference 2448 NT, drawing inspiration from the original 1963 Carrera model.

The Tag Heuer Carrera reference 2448 NT.

In addition to the watches seen on the big screen, Tag Heuer recently introduced a Tag Heuer Carrera Date in a vibrant pink hue, worn by Gosling during previous premiere events. The timepiece launched during the brand’s celebration of the 60th birthday of the Tag Heuer Carrera. The watch features a streamlined silhouette, a vibrant pink dial color and an upgraded mechanical movement.

Ryan Gosling attends the press junket for “Barbie” in Los Angeles on June 25. Getty Images

Since 2022, when the “Barbie” movie teaser trailer was released, Barbiecore has been one of the biggest trending search terms in fashion and pop culture. Recently thanks to Ryan Gosling’s red carpet interviews, “Kenergy” has also been trending in the pop culture stratosphere.