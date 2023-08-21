Will ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Return for Season 23? What to Know About Host Randy Fenoli, Cast, Kleinfeld Bridal and More

For 22 seasons, TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” has been one of the most popular programs on the network. The show premiered in 2007 and took brides-to-be on a journey to find their perfect wedding gown.

After Season 22 premiered in April, fans are eagerly awaiting news about Season 23 after the show has spent 16 years on the air. While they wait, WWD has rounded up a 2023 what-to-know guide for “Say Yes to the Dress.”

What is host Randy Fenoli doing now?

While the show is on hiatus, Fenoli is keeping busy helping brides get dressed. On Aug. 28 and 29, the TV personality will host trunk shows at the Jupiter, Florida, bridal boutique Lola Dré.

Who is the current cast of “Say Yes to the Dress”?

In addition to Fenoli, the regular cast of “Say Yes to the Dress” includes Kleinfeld Bridal boutique owners Mara Urshel and Ronald Rothstein. The pair have owned Kleinfeld Bridal since 1999.

What to know about Kleinfeld Bridal?

Kleinfeld Bridal is one of the best-known luxury bridal boutiques in Manhattan. Dress prices can start as low as $1,500, but custom-order designer dresses start at a minimum of $2,000. High-end designers can go up five-figure price points.

Have any celebrities been on “Say Yes to the Dress”?

A variety of celebrities have guest starred on the show, whether to help as consultants or get a dress picked out for their or a friend’s or family member’s wedding. Past guest stars have included Martha Stewart, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, actor Corbin Bleu, Questlove, Kelly Ripa and Sabrina Bryan.

Who had the most expensive dress on “Say Yes to the Dress”?

In season seven, Tabitha, a bride-to-be, got a $70,000 dress from Pnina Tornai. It broke the record for the most expensive gown ever purchased on the show.

Will there be a season 23 of the show?

With Season 22 only recently concluding in April, no announcement has been made for Season 23 yet.