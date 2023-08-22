Everything to Know About the Scandi Hairline Trend: How to Get It, Upkeep and More Facts About the Season’s Chicest Highlights

Platinum blond has made a major comeback in recent years, with stars like Florence Pugh, Lady Gaga and Ashley Benson lightening their locks and embracing ashy peroxide shades. Now a new iteration of the pale tint is taking TikTok by storm: introducing the Scandi hairline.

Named after the wintry European region, the Scandi hairline refers to a dyeing technique that lightens the wispy, fine strands that frame your face. The style has amassed more than 100 million views on TikTok, with influencers and celebrities alike partaking in the popular hair trend.

Below, celebrity stylist (and blond expert) Laurabeth Cabott provides her best Scandi hairline pointers.

What is the Scandi hairline?

“The Scandinavian hairline technique is typically done at the bowl before your stylist puts in your gloss,” said Cabott, who’s worked with stars including Bethenny Frankel, Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes. “After the hairline has processed in foils, lightener is then put on the base of the hair to ensure a bold framing around the face.”

Which celebrities have the Scandi hairline?

Sofia Richie in 2023. FilmMagic for Sézane

Sofia Richie and Millie Bobby Brown are the most prominent celebrities currently sporting the Scandi hairline. Before the trend was officially coined, it could also be seen on stars including Maddie Ziegler and Scandinavian influencer Matilda Djerf.

Can anyone get the Scandi hairline?

The Scandi hairline is best suited for those with straight, fair hair. Cabott only recommends the technique for people whose hair is a natural level 6 or lighter, meaning that the darkest shade it works on is dirty blond. If you’re a brunette, you can still get the hairs framing your face lightened, though the final results won’t be pale blond like the typical Scandi hairline.

How do you maintain the Scandi hairline?

Maintaining the Scandi hairline requires frequent visits with your stylist. “It goes hand-in-hand with your root touch-ups,” said Cabott. “This trend is done on someone who’s already used to being in the salon every six to eight weeks.”

At home, use shampoo and conditioner that is specifically made for lightened or color-treated hair so that your Scandi hairline keeps its platinum glow. If you love styling your hair, you may need to put it on pause while wearing the Scandi hairline.

“Avoid wearing your hair up in an elastic band or brushing super rough,” Cabott added. “The hair around your face and neck line is already fragile as it is. This will help stay clear from breakage.”