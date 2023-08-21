Selena Gomez Makes $37 Mexican Knit Blanket Go Viral After Contemplative Photo

A photo of Selena Gomez has gone viral after it was posted to her friend Dominic J. West’s Instagram story last week. In the picture, Gomez is wrapped in a cozy knit blanket as she stares into the distance. The snap also features another enviable accessory, a sequined Fendi baguette.

It turns out the singer and actress’ meme-worthy patterned throw is available to purchase on Laguna Beach Textile Company’s website for just $37.

The Cabo Mexican Blanket features four different colorways including the mint and gray variation seen in Gomez’s photo. Handwoven in Tlaxcala, Mexico, it’s crafted from 100 percent recycled yarn and features a black-and-white tribal patterned stripe.

The Cabo Mexican Blanket also comes in navy, teal and white. It can be used either indoors or outdoors, as a bedspread or as an accessory for sofas, benches and patio furniture. The chic handmade throw is also ideal for picnics, yoga and trips to the beach.

The Cabo Mexican Blanket by Laguna Beach Textile Company.

Gomez’s photo has since been memed around the internet, with fans writing funny captions including “me when I’m wfh and I send 1 email” and “me after having an emotional breakdown.”

Some have also compared the singer and actress to various movie characters: “peeta in that scene at the end of mockingjay pt. 2,” wrote one user. “looking like ana de armas at the end of knives out,” another replied.

Gomez even poked fun at herself, reposting a black-and-white version of the photo to her Instagram story. In the caption, an X user referred to one of Gomez’s hit songs and albums. “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico. This was taken during a year without rain,” she wrote.

Gomez is currently on the heels of releasing her next single. Debuting Friday, “Single Soon” will likely appear on her fourth full-length album, which is currently in the works.