Max Brings ‘Sex and the City’ Immersive Experience to New York City

The immersive experience celebrates the 25th anniversary of the hit TV franchise, giving attendees opportunities to relive their favorite moments from the show.

A still from "Sex and the City 2."
A still from "Sex and the City 2." Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

Max has announced the launch of “And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, a Sex and the City Experience.” The four-day celebration honors the hit TV franchise’s 25th anniversary and the highly anticipated season two premiere of “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.”

The event will take place at 477 Broadway in New York City from June 8 to June 11. The limited-time experience will fully immerse fans in the world of “Sex and the City,” offering fans the opportunity to relive their favorite moments from the show’s history.

A still from “Sex and the City 2.” Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans into the vibrant and iconic world of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha, to celebrate 25 years of love and friendship with the ultimate ‘Sex and the City’ fan experience in New York City and across the world,” said Pia Barlow, executive vice president, Originals Marketing at Max, in a statement.

Related Galleries

“This experience will offer an unforgettable journey through the show’s most memorable moments, as well as exclusive glimpses into the exciting future of the franchise. We can’t wait to share this special occasion with our passionate and devoted audience.”

The immersive experience features the recreation of main character Carrie Bradshaw’s brownstone stoop and apartment, with the opportunity to take a photo in front of her famous laptop. Guests can also step into Carrie’s closet which highlights some of the show’s iconic fashions.

A still from “Sex and the City 2.” Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

As fans exit Carrie’s closet, they can explore a variety of fashions from the show’s history, including bags, outfits and heels curated by “And Just Like That” costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

The pop-up experience also features an interactive Post-It wall, a gift shop with exclusive SATC25 merchandise and a Cosmopolitan bar.

Max is also launching an in-app campaign in the U.S. Fans of the series can enjoy a collection page featuring favorite episodes and in-app extras. In addition to New York City, the streaming network also has pop-up events for “Sex and the City” planned in the U.K., the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Australia.

Admission to the celebration is free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

