Shein Pop-ups to Continue in 2023 After Stops in Las Vegas, Seattle and Indianapolis: Details on Schedule, Products and More

Shein was long known as an online-only shopping destination, but the e-tailer has since expanded into the pop-up shop business. “We launched the Shein PopUp concept in 2018 and have found that our customers really enjoy interacting with the brand in person,” a representative from the company said in a statement.

Shein’s PopUp presence has gone global, with the affordable vendor launching 40 short-term shops in countries including Spain, France and Italy in 2022.

Shein’s Madrid PopUp in 2022. Europa Press via Getty Images

This year, there have been three Shein PopUps in the U.S. so far. The first took place in Las Vegas in May, followed by a Seattle location in June. Shein’s most recent pop-up was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, earlier this month.

Shein PopUps typically occur during the summer. Each shop is staged over the course of one weekend, usually four days from Thursday to Sunday. In the same statement, Shein said it received high attendance at its pop-ups. “At each 2023 U.S. PopUp so far, we have welcomed thousands of Shein fans, with some lining up as early as 5 a.m.,” a representative said.

While the exact offerings at each location vary, visitors will always be able to shop the retailer’s biggest trends. Shein PopUps feature products from the company’s numerous sub labels, which are tailored to the categories of basics, cosmetics, resortwear, sportswear and plus-size clothing.

Shein’s London PopUp in 2019. Dave Benett/Getty Images for SHE

Select accessories including shoes and handbags, as well as men’s apparel, are also available at some Shein PopUps.

During Shein’s Indianapolis installation, the brand offered pieces from its latest collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta called evoluSHEIN x Anitta. The collection, which launched in June, features styles made from recycled polyester, forest-safe viscose and reused textiles from other fashion brands.

Shein doesn’t reveal its full PopUp schedule in advance. It only reveals upcoming shops a few weeks prior to their launch.