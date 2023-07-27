×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Buys 30% of Valentino, Option to Buy the Rest

Business

Fixing Gap Inc.: What It Will Take

Business

American Eagle Launches B-t-s Campaign With Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler

Shein Pop-ups to Continue in 2023 After Stops in Las Vegas, Seattle and Indianapolis: Details on Schedule, Products and More

The once online-only retailer first expanded into live shopping experiences in 2018.

SHEIN PopUp in Ibiza, Spain in 2023.
Shein Pop-up store in Ibiza, Spain in 2023. Getty Images for SHEIN

Shein was long known as an online-only shopping destination, but the e-tailer has since expanded into the pop-up shop business. “We launched the Shein PopUp concept in 2018 and have found that our customers really enjoy interacting with the brand in person,” a representative from the company said in a statement.

Related Articles

Shein’s PopUp presence has gone global, with the affordable vendor launching 40 short-term shops in countries including Spain, France and Italy in 2022.

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 02: Donkeys of garments from SHEIN's first physical store in Madrid, on 02 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The Chinese 'online' fashion brand Shein opens its first 'pop up store' in Madrid after the good reception it has had recent similar openings in countries such as France, Mexico and the United States. The store opens its doors today and will be open until June 5, where customers will be able to shop for women's and men's fashion collections. (Photo By Alberto Ortega/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Shein’s Madrid PopUp in 2022. Europa Press via Getty Images

This year, there have been three Shein PopUps in the U.S. so far. The first took place in Las Vegas in May, followed by a Seattle location in June. Shein’s most recent pop-up was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, earlier this month.

Shein PopUps typically occur during the summer. Each shop is staged over the course of one weekend, usually four days from Thursday to Sunday. In the same statement, Shein said it received high attendance at its pop-ups. “At each 2023 U.S. PopUp so far, we have welcomed thousands of Shein fans, with some lining up as early as 5 a.m.,” a representative said.

While the exact offerings at each location vary, visitors will always be able to shop the retailer’s biggest trends. Shein PopUps feature products from the company’s numerous sub labels, which are tailored to the categories of basics, cosmetics, resortwear, sportswear and plus-size clothing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Guests attend SHEIN Summer Pop Up Preview Evening on May 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for SHEIN)
Shein’s London PopUp in 2019. Dave Benett/Getty Images for SHE

Select accessories including shoes and handbags, as well as men’s apparel, are also available at some Shein PopUps.

During Shein’s Indianapolis installation, the brand offered pieces from its latest collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta called evoluSHEIN x Anitta. The collection, which launched in June, features styles made from recycled polyester, forest-safe viscose and reused textiles from other fashion brands.

Shein doesn’t reveal its full PopUp schedule in advance. It only reveals upcoming shops a few weeks prior to their launch.

Shein Pop-Ups Continue in 2023: Locations, Schedule and Products

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad