‘Soft Girl’ Aesthetic Trend Explained: The Edgy Meets Coquettish Look Taking Over TikTok

A plethora of microtrends have taken over TikTok in recent years, with hyper-specific aesthetics reflecting Gen Z’s desire to define their personal style. All-pink palettes sum up Barbiecore, while the coastal cowgirl trend mixes Western staples with breezy basics.

The “soft girl” is yet another viral microtrend. Inspired by Y2K and Japanese kawaii fashion, soft girls straddle the line between girly and edgy. They’re likely to favor pastels and feminine patterns like gingham or florals, accessorizing their looks with bold bucket hats and chunky shoes.

Now that the soft girl has officially taken over, here are all of the ways you can channel the popular trend.

Trend mixing

Given the sheer number of TikTok microtrends, there’s tons of room for crossover. Soft girls and fans of the coquette aesthetic, for example, share an affinity for puff sleeves and eyelet details. Meanwhile, kidcore adopters have a penchant for colorful hair clips, which also happen to be a must-have soft girl accessory.

Soft girl summer style

Designers like Sandy Liang, Batsheva and Leslie Amon have already caught onto the soft girl craze. Batsheva’s spring 2023 collection included a lavender knit with floral embroidery, which was paired with frilly floral shorts on the runway.

Soft girl styles on the runway during Batsheva’s spring 2023 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Naturally, celebrities are also favoring soft girl-inspired styles. Paris Hilton tried out the trend at Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles, while Sydney Sweeney put a more casual spin on the soft girl this month in New York City.

Sydney Sweeney on June 14 in New York City. GC Images

Soft girl hair

While the soft girl aesthetic can seem a bit nebulous, its hairstyles can be easily defined. Add on accessories like clips and bows, or wear your hair in a half updo to channel the trend’s feminine flare.

Street style at Australian Fashion Week. WireImage

Soft girl makeup

Soft girl beauty tends to fall into two categories. If you’re feeling bold, add pops of color to your makeup with vibrant eye shadow or lipstick shades. You can also go full “soft” with a natural look — pink or coral blush and stained lips are your best bet.

A model walks the runway during the Wales Bonner spring 2024 fashion show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Soft girl items to invest in

If you’ve fallen in love with the soft girl look, there are a few simple staples you can add to your wardrobe. Cardigans and cropped jackets are an absolute must — preferably if they’re in a pastel shade. Pleated miniskirts are also a favorite of soft girls, and can be purchased in a variety of colors and patterns. For layering, lean into trusty basics like white T-shirts and tanks.