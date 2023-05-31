Sotheby’s Luxury Week 2023: Rare Gems, Paul Newman’s Watches, Limited Edition Birkins and More

Sotheby’s Luxury Week kicks off on Wednesday. The annual event showcases the auction house’s most opulent objects.

Rare jewelry, watches, handbags, sneakers, spirits, wine and real estate properties are all up for grabs during Luxury Week, which concludes with auctions from June 8 to 16. Ahead of the sales, several items are on exhibition at Sotheby’s New York.

Two of the most notable objects are precious gems: the 10.57 Eternal Pink diamond, and the 55.22 carat Estrela de Fura ruby.

The Estrela de Fura ruby. Sotheby’s

The former, a fancy vivid stone, is “the most important pink diamond to appear at auction,” according to Sotheby’s. In 2020, the jewel was discovered in Botswana and later shipped to New York, where it took six months to cut. Its value is estimated at $35 million.

The Estrela de Fura is even rarer. Not only is it one of the largest rubies ever discovered, but it’s also the most valuable to come to market. In 2022, the stone was mined sustainably in Mozambique before it was cut and polished in Bangkok. The Estrela de Fura, which is “unparalleled in color and brightness,” could sell for more than $30 million, according to Sotheby’s.

Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona watches. Sotheby’s

Two of Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona watches are also heading to auction. Both are estimated to fetch $500,000 to $1 million.

The first, a 16520 Zenith Daytona, was given to Newman in 1995 after he participated in the Rolex-sponsored 24 Hours of Daytona Race. The watch, which was produced in 1993, is inscribed with Newman’s winning title, “Rolex Motorsports Man of the Year 1995.”

The second of Newman’s watches going up for sale is a 2006 white gold Daytona, which was gifted to the actor by his wife, Joanne Woodward. Featuring the inscription “Drive Very Slowly Joanne,” Newman wore this Rolex during his final laps at Lime Rock Park in 2008, just weeks before his passing.

The Hermès silver metallic chèvre Birkin. Sotheby’s

Among the rarest handbags being sold at Luxury Week is the Hermès silver metallic chèvre Birkin. Made in 2004, the bag is lined with black chèvre leather and features platinum hardware. Bids start at $50,000.

Visit Sotheby’s website to see the entire Luxury Week selection and for the full list of auction and exhibition dates.