‘Stand Up to Cancer’ 2023 Special: How to Watch, Celebrity Guests and More

Another edition of the 2023 “Stand Up to Cancer” special is right around the corner. The televised fundraising show titled “How It Started, How It’s Going” is set to air on Saturday with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests.

“We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible,” said Katie Couric, cofounder.

Audiences across the United States and Canada can expect a one-hour show comprised of not only special appearances from celebrities but a montage of past comedic skits and musical performances from the likes of Melissa McCarthy and The Who.

“Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives,” said Russell Chew, president and chief executive officer of SU2C (as it’s referred to). Ahead, all the details.

How to Watch the SU2C Special

The biennial special is set to air on more than 50 platforms spanning the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS will simulcast the show, donating an hour of commercial-free prime time. It will also be available on-demand on various streaming platforms, including Peacock, Disney+ and Hulu. The latter offers a 30-day free trial.

Celebrities Attending the SU2C Special

Celebrities slated to appear on the show include Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Eric Stonestreet, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong and Maria Menounos.

The montage of comedic skits from past shows will include Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and Matthew McConaughey. Meanwhile, the special will also air past performances by musicians like Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who.

Stand Up to Cancer’s Mission

According to SU2C’s website, the charity’s goal is to “raise funds to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking translational research that can get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now.”

“Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors, and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments,” Russell Chew said. “100 percent of public donations to SU2C support innovative cancer research and vital awareness programs,” he added.

The fundraising show is celebrating 15 years in 2023.