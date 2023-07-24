Streamy Awards 2023 Reveal Nominees, MatPat as Host

Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter have revealed the nominees for the 2023 Streamy Awards honoring excellence in online video creation. The event is considered one of the biggest nights for content creators and stars from far beyond the worlds of YouTube and TikTok.

This year’s ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles, will be hosted by American YouTuber MatPat, who is a 16-time Streamy nominee and has more than 36 million subscribers, 8 billion total views and 100 million monthly views.

Leading the nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards is MrBeast in five categories, including Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good and Creator Product. His Feastables venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement Award.

The Breakout Creator award nominees include Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane and Keith Lee. Streamer of the Year nominees include many Twitch personalities, such as HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc, who also all received nominations for the Just Chatting award.

Stars outside of the world of YouTube and social media, including Hailey Bieber, The Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Paris Hilton also received nominations this year for the Crossover Award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

In 2023, the Streamy Awards will introduce the Sound of the Year Award in collaboration with Rolling Stone. The nominees for this award include the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and the pop culture landscape, such as “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice, “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor, “Players” by Coi Leray, “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette, “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras and more.

Charli D’Amelio speaks onstage during the 2022 Streamy Awards. Getty Images

The Streamy Awards is now in its 13th year. Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter produce the awards show. Recognition by the awards has helped catapult creators like Emma Chamberlain and Bella Poarch to broader fame. The show’s average viewership over the past three years is 6.4 million views. The 2022 show streamed on host Airrack’s YouTube channel, which marked a first for the Streamys.

How can I watch the 2023 Streamy Awards?

The show will take place Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, and will stream live on Streamy Awards’ social channels.

Streamy Awards 2023 Nominees

Creator of the Year

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

Show of the Year

AMP

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

International

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Short Form

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

Breakout Creator

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee

Breakout Streamer

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

Collaboration

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

Creator for Social Good

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

Creator Product

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

First Person

Airrack

BenOfTheWeek

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

Just Chatting

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRage

Variety Streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTuber

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

Area Codes • Kaliii

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATed. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor

Players • Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is • Doechii

Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

Scripted Series

Bryce • Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby

Animated

Haminations

Helluva Boss • Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

Beauty

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld

Commentary

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer

Dance

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

Fashion and Style

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng

Gamer

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

Kids and Family

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

Learning and Education

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

Science and Engineering

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce

Sport

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne

Technology

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

Cinematopgraphy

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider

Will Freeark

Editing

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory

Visual and Special Effects

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

Writing

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González

Petey

Streamy Brand Awards: Agency of the Year

BENlabs

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency

Whalar

Streamy Brand Awards: Brand Engagement

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+

Streamy Brand Awards: Brand of the Year

Barbie • Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon

Streamy Brand Awards: Branded Series

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network

LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

Streamy Brand Awards: Branded Video

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W

Streamy Brand Awards: Influencer Campaign

#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency

Nebula • Standard

Streamy Brand Awards: Social Impact Campaign

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+