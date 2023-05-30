The Standout ‘Succession’ Looks From the Final Season: From Stealth Wealth to Walmart Basics

For five years, the Roy dynasty conquered the small screen, but their reign came to a conclusion on Sunday as “Succession” took its final bow. HBO’s hit drama had an impressive run, scoring critical acclaim and winning numerous awards, including 13 Emmys.

Gripping plotlines and noteworthy performances may have been key to the show’s success, but the on-screen wardrobes of stars like Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong also generated buzz. The rise of “quiet luxury” is synonymous with “Succession’s” popularity.

Ahead, a recap of some of the best looks from this season.

Episode 1

Brian Cox in “Succession.” David M. Russell

Brian Cox’s Logan Roy may not have survived the season, but at least he started it off in style. Cox wears the Wrexham field jacket by Ralph Lauren paired with a patterned scarf and matching navy cap.

While doing business in Los Angeles, Shiv Roy (Snook) dons a mohair blazer and striped silk trousers by Max Mara.

Episode 3

J. Smith-Cameron and Kieran Culkin in “Succession.”

Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) attends Connor Roy’s wedding in a taupe Scanlan Theodore ensemble, which includes a crepe belted jacket and pencil skirt.

Episode 7

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong in “Succession.” David M. Russell

The Roy siblings dress to the nines for their pre-election party. Kendall (Strong) wears a leather aviator jacket by Tom Ford, while Shiv pairs a Michael Kors blazer with a Zadig & Voltaire silk camisole.

Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe in “Succession.” David M. Russell

Willa Ferreyra, played by Justine Lupe, sports a navy collared midi dress by Sandro.

Sarah Snook in “Succession.”

Shiv attends a breakfast in a gray suit and ribbed sleeveless turtleneck by Emporio Armani.

Episode 9

Juliana Canfield and Jeremy Strong in “Succession.” Macall Polay/HBO

For Logan’s funeral, Kendall wears a cashmere Loro Piana coat over a navy suit, formal shirt and silk tie by Brioni, along with a pair of Brunello Cucinelli x Oliver Peoples aviators. Jess Jordan (Juliana Canfield) opts for a wool J. Crew coat and a leather tote by Métier.

Episode 10

Kieran Culkin in “Succession.”

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) lounges in Barbados wearing a Wonder Nation colorblock T-shirt from Walmart.