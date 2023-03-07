SXSW 2023 Free Events to Attend: How to Party, Attend Concerts and Get Cultured Without Tickets

SXSW returns to Austin, Texas, from Friday to March 19. The annual culture festival brings various industries together at the intersection of art, fashion, technology, music and education.

For those looking to participate in the event’s festivities, a pass can run anywhere from $129 to $1,995. However, the festival does offer a certain number of free events open to the public. WWD has rounded up a select list of events for those looking to participate in this year’s SXSW conference.

Road to Electrification: Volkswagen’s ID.4 and Upcoming ID. Buzz Display

When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT

Where: Long Center

What: Volkswagen fans will get to preview two electric cars from the famed automobile brand at this event. The ID. Buzz will also go on display before it even hits car dealerships. The event is officially sponsored by Volkswagen.

Details: sxsw.com

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark

When: Sunday, 7 to 8 a.m. CT

Where: Online event

What: The show, “The Era of Black Ark,” is a fantasy world between virtual and reality created by Neo-Wulin and folk singer Hongyu Chen. The project is based on Chen’s residency project in his hometown of Erguna.

Details: sxsw.com

Fostering Equality in Gentrified Communities

When: Monday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: The Carver Museum

What: For those into social activism, the Carver Museum is offering a special session on how gentrification is impacting major cities and communities of color. The talk will address how to address these issues via education and workforce development programs.

Details: sxsw.com

Ristband

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. CT

Where: The Metaverse

What: Ristband’s SXSW metaverse world runs alongside the XR and Music festival from Monday through the 18th. The event will feature digital art, unreleased tracks and an EP from Miro Shot, only available on the platform. Exclusive NFTs will also be available for collectors.

Details: sxsw.com

Austin Industry Day at the Creative Industries Expo

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT

Where: sxsw.com

What: The Creative Industries Expo brings together the industries of technology, design, social good, health and wellness. On Wednesday, the expo is open to anyone in Austin, Texas. The event features hundreds of exhibitors.

Alesia Lani at Sheraton BackYARD

When: Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. to midnight CT

Where: Sheraton BackYard

What: Homegrown Austin R&B and soul singer Alesia Lani returns to SXSW this year. The songstress is known for delivering strong performances and recently became the new signing artist on Los Angeles-based label Trailing Twelve Records.

Details: sxsw.com

Flatstock 84

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT

Where: Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 5

What: Flatstock is an ongoing series of opportunities to see poster art in person and meet the artists who created them. The American Poster Institute is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to serving the poster artist community and promoting the art form.

Details: sxsw.com

Dr. Martens at SXSW

When: March 16 and 17

Where: Clive Bar

What: Dr. Martens returns with a music-filled event at Clive Bar. The brand is offering two days of live music from emerging acts and free tattoos. Admission is on a first come, first serve basis.

Details: eventbrite.com

AJ Smith at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake

When: March 17, 4:30 to 5:10 p.m. CT

Where: Lady Bird Lake

What: AJ Smith has managed to go viral on TikTok with his song “We’re All Gonna Die.” The pop star, who recently relocated to Nashville, plans to entertain fans with a free concert.

Details: sxsw.com